ECI to tighten scrutiny norms in Bengal ahead of voter list deadline

The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to hold a key virtual meeting with senior electoral officials in West Bengal on Friday, as the state enters a critical phase in the verification of voters’ identity documents.

The meeting, scheduled for 11am, will include the chief electoral officer (CEO), district magistrates and district electoral officers, and comes just a day before the extended deadline for hearings on claims and objections to the draft electoral roll expires on Saturday. The scrutiny of identity documents submitted during these hearings will continue until 21 February.

Sources in the CEO’s office indicated that concerns raised by micro-observers during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will feature prominently on the agenda. Observers have reportedly flagged instances where documents not included in the ECI’s approved list were accepted during hearings.