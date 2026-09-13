Emergency-like situation prevails in Uttar Pradesh: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday alleged that the situation in Uttar Pradesh was "worse than the Emergency", claiming that people were afraid to express their views due to the fear of criminal cases and imprisonment.

Speaking to reporters after attending a Giants Foundation Welfare Forum Meet here as the chief guest, the Rajya Sabha MP accused the BJP-led state government of misusing the Gangsters Act and other laws.

"People are unable to speak freely due to the fear of cases and going to jail. Innocent people are being implicated in criminal cases, and their houses and properties are being sealed," Yadav alleged.

"An undeclared emergency-like situation prevails across the state. Even judges are afraid in such an atmosphere," he claimed.

Yadav alleged that police action in the name of controlling crime and the invocation of laws against alleged gangsters were adversely affecting people's lives.