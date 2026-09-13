Emergency-like situation prevails in Uttar Pradesh: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav
SP leader alleges misuse of laws, says people are afraid to speak freely; claims BJP will face defeat in 2027 UP polls
Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Sunday alleged that the situation in Uttar Pradesh was "worse than the Emergency", claiming that people were afraid to express their views due to the fear of criminal cases and imprisonment.
Speaking to reporters after attending a Giants Foundation Welfare Forum Meet here as the chief guest, the Rajya Sabha MP accused the BJP-led state government of misusing the Gangsters Act and other laws.
"People are unable to speak freely due to the fear of cases and going to jail. Innocent people are being implicated in criminal cases, and their houses and properties are being sealed," Yadav alleged.
"An undeclared emergency-like situation prevails across the state. Even judges are afraid in such an atmosphere," he claimed.
Yadav alleged that police action in the name of controlling crime and the invocation of laws against alleged gangsters were adversely affecting people's lives.
He also raised concerns over food adulteration and the sale of counterfeit medicines, saying these practices were contributing to the increase in serious ailments such as cancer and kidney-related diseases.
"If people do not remain alert and those manufacturing fake medicines and adulterating food items continue to do so for economic gains, the situation will worsen," he said.
Yadav also questioned the quantity of paneer being sold in the country in relation to milk production.
"The amount of paneer being sold in the country is far more than the milk produced. Paneer is available at every function, but knowledgeable people have now stopped eating it," he said.
On the BRICS Summit held in Delhi, Yadav said no significant outcome had emerged from the meeting.
He said greater efforts should have been made to resolve conflicts involving Russia, Ukraine and Iran.
"The wars are affecting the global economy. The government's diplomacy has failed, irrespective of whatever claims it makes," he said.
On the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yadav expressed confidence that the Samajwadi Party was in a strong position to win the 2027 polls.
"If everything goes well, the BJP will not be able to stand before the Samajwadi Party," he said.