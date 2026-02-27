EU orders probe into Epstein links; India deploys police over posters

As European authorities move to scrutinise a prominent public figure over links to Jeffrey Epstein, Ajmer in Rajasthan has emerged as the latest site of a very different response — where raising similar questions has prompted detentions, heightened surveillance and a full security clampdown ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday, 28 February.

On Friday, Youth Congress workers across Ajmer put up banners reading 'Modi Go Back', 'Answer on Epstein Files' and demanding employment opportunities for India’s youth. Within hours, district Youth Congress president Mohit Malhotra and another activist were detained by police as a “precautionary measure”.

The district administration moved swiftly to tighten security across the city. Additional forces were deployed, monitoring was intensified and arrangements were put in place to ensure “law and order” ahead of the prime minister’s public programme at Kayad near the Ajmer-Jaipur highway.

Malhotra framed the protest as a symbolic intervention meant to spotlight unemployment and force accountability. “The central government has failed to provide employment opportunities for young people. We held a protest to raise this concern,” he said.

Ajmer’s poster campaign follows the shirtless protest by Youth Congress activists at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi — a dramatic act which saw activists holding up T-shirts flagging a 'compromised PM' — which drew immediate police action. Since then, the issue has moved from a disruptive visual protest to more traditional forms of political messaging — and now, to detentions at the district level.

In between, the issue has even led to an unpleasant standoff between the police forces of Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, when the former attempted to leave Himachal with Youth Congress leaders in their custody.