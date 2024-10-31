Everybody must accept reality that J-K is Union Territory: LG Manoj Sinha
Celebrating UT foundation day a "humiliation" for the people of J&K, says veteran CPI(M) leader Tarigami
Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said "everybody must accept the reality" that J&K is a Union Territory. His comment came at a media interaction on J&K Foundation Day, to coincide with the Reorganisation Act 2019 when the erstwhile state was downgraded to a UT, as the ruling National Conference (NC) and its allies, including the Congress, stayed away from the celebrations.
Senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M.Y. Tarigami said celebrating the Union Territory's foundation day was a "humiliation" for the people of J&K as "downgrading" the state was "unprecedented" and an "assault" on the Constitution of the country. "The humiliation of the people of J-K is being celebrated by the rulers and some bureaucrats are applauding it. This is unfortunate," Tarigami told PTI.
Valley-based mainstream political parties skipped the event and criticised the LG's administration for celebrating the UT's foundation day. Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of J&K’s reorganisation into a UT.
"Things took shape as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah that first, delimitation, then Assembly polls, and then statehood at an appropriate time. At present, J&K is a UT and everyone must accept this reality. When J&K becomes a state again, we will celebrate that day as well," the LG said to a question about the ruling party's abstention on the occasion.
NC spokesman and MLA Tanvir Sadiq had on Wednesday announced that nobody from his party would attend the UT Day function as it doesn’t accept J&K as a UT.
In an obvious reference to NC leaders, including chief minister Omar Abdullah and cabinet ministers, Sinha said: "It was unfortunate that those who took oath under the Indian Constitution are opposing the UT status of J&K. This reflects their dual character."
In response, Tarigami hit back at Sinha saying the Supreme Court has mentioned in its verdict that the UT status is temporary, and statehood must be restored as early as possible.
"LG sahab must try to look at it and the prime minister, home minister and others who hold the command of the country are on record that this is a temporary status and statehood will be restored," he said.
The LG said Panchayat polls couldn’t be held owing to the delay in reservation for backward classes and that the J&K administration is committed to holding the elections as soon as possible. He said under the leadership of PM Modi, J&K touched new heights of development and peace.
"The development is visible from roads to trains to hospitals to medical colleges. The outside investment will soon go from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore. J&K Bank was pulled out of debt and today is a profit-earning institution that gives loans to everyone in need. Today, it is a people’s bank. Its progress is an example of a change J&K has gone through in the past few years.
"In the past five years, J&K marched ahead with peace and prosperity. Lal Chowk’s identity was changed and today it is known for something else. Pulwama Chowk witnesses anti-terrorist protests and candlelight marches. Post-2019, the air has changed. In the past few days, some terrorist incidents took place where brave men lost their lives. But I believe that J&K Police and other forces will give the perpetrators a befitting reply," the LG said.
On Wednesday, NC spokesperson Sadiq told the media, "No one from the party will attend the UT foundation day function as we don't accept the status," adding that NC believes the decision taken on 5 August 2019 to bifurcate the erstwhile state into two UTs — J&K and Ladakh — was "illegal, unconstitutional and immoral".
"We want the restoration of statehood to J&K as soon as possible so that we can enjoy our status just like the other states," Sadiq said.
The NC spokesperson also said the government will restore the 'darbar move', a bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of power between Jammu and Srinagar in winter and summer, respectively.
"Darbar move is a legacy of J&K. We mentioned in our election manifesto that we would restore it. The move is directly linked to statehood and that is why we want its restoration. Once statehood is restored, the darbar move will also be reinstated," Sadiq said.