Everybody must accept reality that J-K is Union Territory: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said "everybody must accept the reality" that J&K is a Union Territory. His comment came at a media interaction on J&K Foundation Day, to coincide with the Reorganisation Act 2019 when the erstwhile state was downgraded to a UT, as the ruling National Conference (NC) and its allies, including the Congress, stayed away from the celebrations.

Senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M.Y. Tarigami said celebrating the Union Territory's foundation day was a "humiliation" for the people of J&K as "downgrading" the state was "unprecedented" and an "assault" on the Constitution of the country. "The humiliation of the people of J-K is being celebrated by the rulers and some bureaucrats are applauding it. This is unfortunate," Tarigami told PTI.

Valley-based mainstream political parties skipped the event and criticised the LG's administration for celebrating the UT's foundation day. Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of J&K’s reorganisation into a UT.

"Things took shape as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah that first, delimitation, then Assembly polls, and then statehood at an appropriate time. At present, J&K is a UT and everyone must accept this reality. When J&K becomes a state again, we will celebrate that day as well," the LG said to a question about the ruling party's abstention on the occasion.