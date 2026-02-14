Family of worker who died at TVK meeting in Salem seeks financial aid from Vijay

The family of a 37-year-old guest worker who collapsed and died during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) executive meeting in Salem has refused to accept his body, calling on party founder Vijay to provide financial assistance.

Suraj, originally from Maharashtra, had been living in Salem for nearly 20 years and worked at a silver workshop. He attended a large gathering of TVK functionaries held on Friday at a private ground along the Seelanaickkanpatty bypass road.

Police said around 5,000 party executives from 11 Assembly constituencies were present at the event. According to officers and eyewitnesses, Suraj suddenly suffered a seizure and collapsed while Vijay was addressing attendees from a campaign vehicle.

Medical personnel stationed at the venue administered first aid before he was rushed to a nearby private hospital. However, he died en route.

Officers from the Annadhanapatty police station reached the scene and began an inquiry. Suraj’s body was later taken to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted.