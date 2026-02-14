Family of worker who died at TVK meeting in Salem seeks financial aid from Vijay
Relatives refuse to accept body of 37-year-old guest worker, saying party leadership must support bereaved family
The family of a 37-year-old guest worker who collapsed and died during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) executive meeting in Salem has refused to accept his body, calling on party founder Vijay to provide financial assistance.
Suraj, originally from Maharashtra, had been living in Salem for nearly 20 years and worked at a silver workshop. He attended a large gathering of TVK functionaries held on Friday at a private ground along the Seelanaickkanpatty bypass road.
Police said around 5,000 party executives from 11 Assembly constituencies were present at the event. According to officers and eyewitnesses, Suraj suddenly suffered a seizure and collapsed while Vijay was addressing attendees from a campaign vehicle.
Medical personnel stationed at the venue administered first aid before he was rushed to a nearby private hospital. However, he died en route.
Officers from the Annadhanapatty police station reached the scene and began an inquiry. Suraj’s body was later taken to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted.
He is survived by his wife Priyanka, 32, and their two children, aged 10 and five. Family members said Suraj was the sole breadwinner and that his death had left them facing an uncertain future.
“We will not receive the body until Vijay provides financial assistance to Suraj’s family,” said Lakshmanan, his maternal uncle. He also alleged that no senior TVK leader had visited the family to offer condolences.
Relatives further disputed suggestions that Suraj had a pre-existing heart condition. While some party representatives reportedly indicated he had health issues, the family insisted he had no known cardiac problems.
Responding to the incident, TVK Joint General Secretary Nirmal Kumar said in a social media post that Suraj had fainted due to illness, received immediate first aid and was taken to hospital. “It is deeply saddening that Suraj died of a heart attack. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family,” he said.
The incident has prompted discussion locally and online, with several voices urging the party to extend prompt assistance to the bereaved family.
With IANS inputs