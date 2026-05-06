Farooq Abdullah says ‘Operation Sindoor’ met its goals, warns against war

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said “Operation Sindoor” had delivered results, but cautioned that wars never provide lasting solutions and instead lead to widespread destruction and hardship.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters in Srinagar, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said military conflicts only deepen suffering, pointing to ongoing crises in Ukraine and the West Asia.

“Operation Sindoor has paid its dividends,” Abdullah said. “But wars do not bring solutions, they only bring misery.”

Referring to the global fallout of prolonged conflicts, he highlighted the economic and energy disruptions affecting several regions.

“Look at Ukraine and the destruction there, look at the West Asia. Even gas supplies have been affected. It may take Qatar one or two years to restore supplies fully,” he said.

Abdullah also sought to ease fears over the escalating tensions in the Gulf region, arguing that the global economic climate makes a wider war unlikely.

“The world is not ready for another war,” he said. “Economic conditions are already weak in many countries and nobody wants further instability.”

He warned that any prolonged disruption in the Middle East, which remains central to global oil and gas supplies, could have severe consequences for economies around the world.

“If pressure continues in that region, the global situation could become extremely difficult,” he added.