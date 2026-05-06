Farooq Abdullah says ‘Operation Sindoor’ met its goals, warns against war
National Conference leader says global economic pressures and energy concerns make prolonged conflict unsustainable
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said “Operation Sindoor” had delivered results, but cautioned that wars never provide lasting solutions and instead lead to widespread destruction and hardship.
Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters in Srinagar, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said military conflicts only deepen suffering, pointing to ongoing crises in Ukraine and the West Asia.
“Operation Sindoor has paid its dividends,” Abdullah said. “But wars do not bring solutions, they only bring misery.”
Referring to the global fallout of prolonged conflicts, he highlighted the economic and energy disruptions affecting several regions.
“Look at Ukraine and the destruction there, look at the West Asia. Even gas supplies have been affected. It may take Qatar one or two years to restore supplies fully,” he said.
Abdullah also sought to ease fears over the escalating tensions in the Gulf region, arguing that the global economic climate makes a wider war unlikely.
“The world is not ready for another war,” he said. “Economic conditions are already weak in many countries and nobody wants further instability.”
He warned that any prolonged disruption in the Middle East, which remains central to global oil and gas supplies, could have severe consequences for economies around the world.
“If pressure continues in that region, the global situation could become extremely difficult,” he added.
Commenting on recent Assembly election results in different states, Abdullah said the outcomes reflected the political realities in each region.
He referred to allegations of irregularities raised by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, while also noting political changes in Tamil Nadu and electoral victories by different parties in Kerala and Assam.
Asked whether the special intensive revision of electoral rolls had influenced the elections, Abdullah said multiple factors had affected the results.
“There was an impact of everything,” he remarked.
The National Conference leader also dismissed suggestions of weakness within the opposition INDIA bloc, insisting the alliance remained strong.
On recent explosions reported in Punjab, Abdullah said such incidents were not new to India and urged people not to panic.
Responding to criticism from opposition parties directed at the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir, he said scrutiny from rivals was a normal part of democracy.
“It is the opposition’s job to speak against us,” Abdullah said. “Our party will continue working in the way it believes is right.”
With PTI inputs