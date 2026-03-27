Fear and tension grip Cooch Behar seats ahead of Bengal polls
History of violence and voter roll disputes cast shadow over Dinhata and Sitalkuchi constituencies
An atmosphere of unease hangs over parts of north Bengal’s Cooch Behar district as voters in Dinhata and Sitalkuchi prepare for polling on April 23, with memories of past violence and fresh electoral disputes fuelling anxiety.
Both constituencies have long been regarded as politically volatile, with clashes between rival workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) often escalating into serious confrontations involving crude bombs and gunfire.
In Dinhata, sitting MLA Udayan Guha, who also serves as North Bengal Development Minister, has adopted a relatively restrained campaign tone this time, focusing on development rather than direct attacks on opponents.
Observers suggest this may reflect a shift in the electoral landscape, with Guha facing BJP candidate Ajay Roy instead of his long-time rival Nisith Pramanik. The change is seen as potentially improving the TMC leader’s prospects.
Guha, a three-term legislator, has had a turbulent political journey. After narrowly losing the 2021 assembly election by just 57 votes, he returned to win the seat convincingly in a subsequent bypoll. However, the constituency has continued to witness sporadic violence, including clashes during local elections and attacks on political figures.
Recent incidents, ranging from assaults on rival leaders to vandalism and injuries to party workers, have reinforced the perception of Dinhata as a flashpoint.
Adding to the tension is discontent over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with thousands of names reportedly removed or placed under scrutiny.
A significant number of those affected are residents of former enclaves absorbed into India following the 2015 land boundary agreement with Bangladesh. Many now fear disenfranchisement just weeks before polling.
Residents claim their appeals to authorities have yielded little response, raising the possibility of legal challenges if their names are not restored in time.
In neighbouring Sitalkuchi, the shadow of the 2021 assembly polls continues to loom large. The constituency drew national attention after five people were killed in poll-day violence, including four who died when security forces opened fire at a polling station in Jorpatki village.
The incident remains a stark reminder of the risks associated with elections in the region.
The BJP had won the seat in 2021, but both major parties have fielded new candidates this time, reshaping the contest. The TMC’s nomination of Harihar Das, seen as politically significant due to his associations within regional power networks, has added a new dimension to the race.
Meanwhile, the BJP has replaced its sitting MLA with Savitri Barman, a relatively new face, signalling a strategic shift.
As campaigning intensifies, the Election Commission faces the difficult task of ensuring a peaceful vote in an area marked by deep political rivalries and a history of violence.
For many residents, the approaching election is not just about choosing a representative but also about navigating uncertainty and fear.
The presence of memorials commemorating past victims of electoral violence serves as a stark reminder of the stakes, underscoring the need for strict security measures to prevent a repeat of previous tragedies.
With PTI inputs
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