Fear and tension grip Cooch Behar seats ahead of Bengal polls

An atmosphere of unease hangs over parts of north Bengal’s Cooch Behar district as voters in Dinhata and Sitalkuchi prepare for polling on April 23, with memories of past violence and fresh electoral disputes fuelling anxiety.

Both constituencies have long been regarded as politically volatile, with clashes between rival workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) often escalating into serious confrontations involving crude bombs and gunfire.

In Dinhata, sitting MLA Udayan Guha, who also serves as North Bengal Development Minister, has adopted a relatively restrained campaign tone this time, focusing on development rather than direct attacks on opponents.

Observers suggest this may reflect a shift in the electoral landscape, with Guha facing BJP candidate Ajay Roy instead of his long-time rival Nisith Pramanik. The change is seen as potentially improving the TMC leader’s prospects.

Guha, a three-term legislator, has had a turbulent political journey. After narrowly losing the 2021 assembly election by just 57 votes, he returned to win the seat convincingly in a subsequent bypoll. However, the constituency has continued to witness sporadic violence, including clashes during local elections and attacks on political figures.

Recent incidents, ranging from assaults on rival leaders to vandalism and injuries to party workers, have reinforced the perception of Dinhata as a flashpoint.

Adding to the tension is discontent over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with thousands of names reportedly removed or placed under scrutiny.