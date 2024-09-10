Fear created by PM Modi history now: Rahul Gandhi in US address

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the results of the general elections in India this summer destroyed the "idea of Modi" and the "fear" created by the prime minister vanished, becoming "history".

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is currently on a four-day visit to the United States. He addressed the prestigious Georgetown University and attended another event in Herndon, a Virginia suburb of Washington DC on Monday, 9 September.

Addressing the event, Gandhi said the Lok Sabha elections were not fought on a level playing field. However, he added, the ruling coalition led by the BJP had collapsed, breaking "right down the middle".