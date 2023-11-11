Rajasthan elections: Where are the bureaucrats this time?

Between 1 November 2020 and 31 January 2022, Niranjan Arya became the first chief secretary of Rajasthan from a Scheduled Caste (SC) background. Appointed to head the state’s bureaucratic force by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the Dalit bureaucrat superseded seven IAS officers senior to him.

During his three stints as chief minister, Gehlot can also take credit for having appointed the state's first woman chief secretary in Kushal Singh (2009); and two representatives of religious minorities, Salauddin Ahmed (2012) and CK Matthew (2013), to the post.

Arya, who belongs to the Dholi or drummer community from western Rajasthan, was made adviser to the chief minister and is contesting from the Sojat (reserved) seat in Pali district. Known for its quality limestone, Sojat is also famed for its herbal henna (mehndi) and its beautiful colour, used by women as a cosmetic in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Last year, Sojat henna received the geographical indication (GI) tag, largely owing to the efforts of Arya, which ensured that Sojat henna would henceforth be known as a quality product and the GI tag would also discourage surrogate products.