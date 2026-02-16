Form 7 controversy deepens strain on SIR 2.0

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday directed West Bengal authorities to expedite the disposal of claims and objections filed under Form 7 as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, signalling rising concern within the poll panel over mounting complaints and procedural delays.

In a communication to the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO), the ECI underscored that the revised SIR schedule had already been conveyed on 10 February and stressed strict adherence to timelines. It instructed that all objections received so far in the offices of the CEO and district election officers (DEOs) be forwarded to the concerned electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) by 16 February for processing.

The directive comes amid a widening controversy over the use — and alleged misuse — of Form 7, the provision that allows electors to object to entries in the rolls. Under the SIR framework, Form 7 applications may be filed for deletion of one’s own name due to change of residence or for removal of names of others on grounds such as death, shifting or ineligibility. In theory, it is a corrective instrument meant to keep rolls accurate. In practice, in several SIR Phase-2 states, it has become the flashpoint of political confrontation.

The ECI's latest communication also cited reports alleging the burning of records related to Form 7 objections in parts of West Bengal — an issue it said it had taken cognisance of. While neither the Commission nor the CEO’s office directly linked the directive to these allegations, the timing of the intervention makes clear that the poll body is keen to contain any perception of administrative laxity or political manipulation.