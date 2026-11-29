The distrust has deepened following delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir and Assam before the last assembly elections in the Union Territory and in the eastern state. People this week recalled the widely reported statement of the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Delimitation, he had exulted, would do what NRC (National Register of Citizens) could not”. Delimitation in both the states came in for sharp criticism and were challenged before the Supreme Court, which refused to intervene.

At his press conference on Saturday, 28 November, in New Delhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha dared assembled journalists to give the following prompt to AI chatbots: “Can you effectively rig elections in India by increasing the number of constituencies from 543 to 850?”

“Pucho, Kar ke dekh lo, pata lag jayega,” he said. Many took his advice and one of them tweeted the reply he received from ChatGPT. “The real danger isn’t simply increasing the number of seats. It is how constituency boundaries are drawn, how representation is distributed and whether the process can be manipulated to manufacture an electoral advantage without manipulating a single vote,” the chatbot replied.

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke put out a post on “Delimitation: How BJP Can Gain More Seats Without Gaining New Votes.” He wrote on X: “Imagine a constituency with 1,000 voters. BJP: 400 votes. Opposition: 600 votes. Result: Opposition wins the seat. After delimitation (2 constituencies of 500 voters each): Seat 1: BJP 260, Opposition 240. Seat 2: BJP 140, Opposition 360. Result: BJP wins 1 seat. Opposition wins 1 seat,” he wrote, adding, “The Opposition holds on to its existing ground (perhaps this is why some are supporting delimitation), but they need to understand that the BJP gains a new seat in an area where it previously had none.”

“That’s the electoral advantage delimitation will give the BJP going forward. The voters remain the same, their voting patterns remain the same but the redrawn boundaries change the electoral outcome,” he added.