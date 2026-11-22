The backdoor capture of Gokul
…and the growing shadow of state control over Maharashtra’s cooperative institutions
There’s a saying in Kolhapur’s political circles, uttered only half in jest: “Don’t make me an MLA, but make me a director of Gokul at least once!”
The prestige surrounding this district dairy cooperative is such that every local political aspirant wants to serve on its board. The recent election (held once in five years) is a case in point. Fifty candidates fought for 25 directorial positions in a fiercely contested battle that ended with the state government seizing control through a controversial last-minute intervention.
On 19 October, when the Congress-backed panel won 13 seats and the Mahayuti-backed panel won 12, it seemed like a clear victory, however thin the margin. This arithmetic was to change dramatically.
On 6 November, the Devendra Fadnavis government hurriedly promulgated an ordinance amending the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act (MCSA), allowing five government-appointed members to be nominated to large cooperative institutions with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 500 crore. Four of these nominees were granted voting rights in elections to office-bearer positions, while the fifth, a government officer, would be a non-voting member.
While cooperative laws allow institutions to nominate experts to improve management, this was the first time the state had empowered nominated members to vote in elections to executive positions.
Three days later, Mahayuti-backed Rajesh Patil was elected chairman of Gokul, securing 16 votes against 13 for his Congress-backed opponent. The four newly empowered nominees had, predictably, tilted the scales.
The Bombay High Court declined to stay the ordinance at the interim stage. The constitutional challenge remains pending.
The political significance of Gokul
Gokul is no ordinary dairy institution. Established in 1963 by grassroots cooperative leaders N.T. Sarnayak and Anandrao Patil-Chuyekar, it began in a rented room with 22 member societies and a daily milk collection of 700 litres.
Today, the Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh has an annual turnover of Rs 4,185 crore (2025-26), connects nearly 5.5 lakh dairy farmers and 8,400+ village-level primary dairy societies across 1,810 villages, and procures an average of 16.24 lakh litres of milk daily.
Its processing and distribution network extends across Kolhapur, Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Goa. Gokul claims that 76-82 per cent of every sales rupee is returned to producers through milk prices and services.
It’s not commercial scale alone that makes Gokul important. Its penetration into the rural economy and the institutional reach of its village-level societies makes it a formidable political platform. An MLA’s electoral constituency is largely confined to one Assembly segment. A Gokul director commands the entire district’s rural economy, milk producers and influential village-level representatives. Such reach can ultimately influence electoral outcomes in Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies.
Despite its long history of political contestation, Gokul has always rejected state interference. For approximately three decades, its management was associated with local Congress stalwarts Mahadevrao Mahadik and the late P.N. Patil.
In 2021, the Maha Vikas Aghadi-backed Shahu Shetkari Aghadi, led by Congress leader Satej Patil and supported by Hasan Mushrif, then an NCP loyalist, won 17 of the 21 contested seats, ending the incumbent group’s dominance.
Following the NCP split, Mushrif joined Ajit Pawar and became a minister in the Mahayuti government, while Satej Patil remained with the Congress. Despite the combined strength of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, including Kolhapur’s legislators and MPs, Satej Patil retained control through his Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samvichari Aghadi.
Cut to 2026. Of 5,418 eligible voters, 5,416 cast their votes — an extraordinary turnout of 99.96 per cent. Ten of Kolhapur’s 12 talukas recorded 100 per cent voting. Counting took more than 12 hours. Patil’s group initially appeared to be leading in 16 seats against nine for the Mahayuti-backed Chhatrapati Shahu Shetkari Vikas Aghadi. After recounting, the tally changed to 14–11 before the final result was declared: 13–12.
Among those defeated were Navid Mushrif, son of minister Hasan Mushrif and outgoing Gokul chairman; Shoumika Mahadik, sister-in-law of BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik; and former Gokul chairman Arun Dongale.
The popular mandate favoured the Satej Patil-led panel, which wanted to install Gokul founder Anandrao Patil-Chuyekar’s son Shashikant Chuyekar as chairman. The subsequent ordinance allowed Mushrif’s panel to install Rajesh Patil, a former MLA, as chairman.
Both Mushrif and Satej Patil have since struck reconciliatory notes, invoking the ‘interest of member farmers’. Nevertheless, the impression across Maharashtra is that the BJP overturned Gokul’s electoral verdict to install its own man as part of a gameplan to wrest control of the cooperatives.
Despite being in power, the Fadnavis-led party has struggled to decisively penetrate Maharashtra’s cooperative institutions, from major banks and agricultural marketing committees to sugar factories and dairies. It is increasingly using allies, local satraps and government intervention to do so. This approach mirrors the national agenda pursued through the ministry of cooperation, headed by Union home minister Amit Shah.
The bigger question
Cooperatives were conceived to pool resources, organise small producers, extend credit and create collective bargaining power. In Maharashtra, particularly in the sugar belt of western Maharashtra, they transformed rural economies by providing access to credit, markets, processing facilities, employment, education and welfare. They also created a new generation of grassroots political leadership.
Over time, however, these institutions became centres of political influence and targets of state interference. Control over a sugar factory, district cooperative bank or milk union could translate into influence over thousands of members, employees, borrowers and suppliers.
The Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) is a classic example. The apex institution in the state’s short-term cooperative credit structure, it connects district central cooperative banks and primary agricultural credit societies at the village level.
In 2011, following serious financial and governance concerns identified by NABARD, the RBI recommended superseding its elected board. The Maharashtra registrar of cooperative societies did so, appointing administrators in May 2011. The intervention was justified at the time as necessary to protect the institution and its depositors.
What began as a response to an institutional crisis became an extraordinarily prolonged administrative arrangement. The bank has not had an elected board since then and continues to function under a state-appointed administrator. Although its financial health has improved, it has lost its democratic and inclusive structure.
In Gokul’s case, the state intervened to award the institution to its ally, defying the verdict of its members. It enabled a backdoor political capture and triggered a furore. The 6 November ordinance is sweeping: any cooperative with a turnover of Rs 500-plus crore can face a similar takeover, should the ruling dispensation lose an election.
The two examples reveal a common problem: by reducing shareholder-members to spectators, the regime defeats the very idea of cooperative decision-making.
The issue therefore extends beyond Gokul and the MSCB. It concerns the future of cooperatives built over generations through community contribution. These are not merely assets to be distributed among competing political formations. Who should own India’s cooperatives? And how long can institutions created in the name of collective ownership survive without meaningful collective decision-making? These are the questions we need to ask.
Jaideep Hardikar is a senior Nagpur-based journalist and author of Ramrao: The Story of India’s Farm Crisis. More by him here