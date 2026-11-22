There’s a saying in Kolhapur’s political circles, uttered only half in jest: “Don’t make me an MLA, but make me a director of Gokul at least once!”

The prestige surrounding this district dairy cooperative is such that every local political aspirant wants to serve on its board. The recent election (held once in five years) is a case in point. Fifty candidates fought for 25 directorial positions in a fiercely contested battle that ended with the state government seizing control through a controversial last-minute intervention.

On 19 October, when the Congress-backed panel won 13 seats and the Mahayuti-backed panel won 12, it seemed like a clear victory, however thin the margin. This arithmetic was to change dramatically.

On 6 November, the Devendra Fadnavis government hurriedly promulgated an ordinance amending the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act (MCSA), allowing five government-appointed members to be nominated to large cooperative institutions with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 500 crore. Four of these nominees were granted voting rights in elections to office-bearer positions, while the fifth, a government officer, would be a non-voting member.

While cooperative laws allow institutions to nominate experts to improve management, this was the first time the state had empowered nominated members to vote in elections to executive positions.

Three days later, Mahayuti-backed Rajesh Patil was elected chairman of Gokul, securing 16 votes against 13 for his Congress-backed opponent. The four newly empowered nominees had, predictably, tilted the scales.

The Bombay High Court declined to stay the ordinance at the interim stage. The constitutional challenge remains pending.

The political significance of Gokul

Gokul is no ordinary dairy institution. Established in 1963 by grassroots cooperative leaders N.T. Sarnayak and Anandrao Patil-Chuyekar, it began in a rented room with 22 member societies and a daily milk collection of 700 litres.