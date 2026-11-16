Congress wins Maharashtra cooperative bank poll. So what?

Dheeraj Deshmukh's Sahakar panel wins 14 of 19 seats in Latur District Cooperative Bank polls.

Cooperation minister Babasaheb Patil backs Congress-led panel despite belonging to ruling NCP.

Unlike Gokul Dairy, where BJP-led Mahayuti overcame an electoral setback to grab chairmanship, Latur verdict gives winning panel a much wider majority.

The Congress has won a cooperative bank election in Maharashtra. So big deal, you might ask. Why are we even talking about it? Because, after what the BJP pulled off at Kolhapur's Gokul Dairy, winning a cooperative election no longer seems to guarantee control of the institution. In Latur, however, the Congress-backed panel's commanding majority may make that particular trick considerably harder to pull off.

The controversy over the Gokul Dairy election on 19 October went as follows. After a Congress-led panel won 13 of the 25 elected seats on the cooperative's board, defeating the BJP-led Mahayuti by one seat, the Maharashtra government amended the cooperative law to give government-nominated directors voting rights in the election of the chairperson. The move changed the arithmetic in the ruling alliance's favour, allowing it to secure the chairmanship on 10 November despite losing the election for the board.

That manoeuvre is what has made the results of another cooperative election worth paying attention to. In Latur, former Congress MLA Dheeraj Deshmukh's Sahakar panel has won 14 of the 19 seats in the District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB), comfortably defeating the rival Parivartan panel backed by the BJP-led Mahayuti.