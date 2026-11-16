Congress wins Maharashtra cooperative bank poll. So what?
Dheeraj Deshmukh's panel wins 14 seats, while ruling NCP minister backs Congress-led group against his own alliance
Dheeraj Deshmukh's Sahakar panel wins 14 of 19 seats in Latur District Cooperative Bank polls.
Cooperation minister Babasaheb Patil backs Congress-led panel despite belonging to ruling NCP.
Unlike Gokul Dairy, where BJP-led Mahayuti overcame an electoral setback to grab chairmanship, Latur verdict gives winning panel a much wider majority.
The Congress has won a cooperative bank election in Maharashtra. So big deal, you might ask. Why are we even talking about it? Because, after what the BJP pulled off at Kolhapur's Gokul Dairy, winning a cooperative election no longer seems to guarantee control of the institution. In Latur, however, the Congress-backed panel's commanding majority may make that particular trick considerably harder to pull off.
The controversy over the Gokul Dairy election on 19 October went as follows. After a Congress-led panel won 13 of the 25 elected seats on the cooperative's board, defeating the BJP-led Mahayuti by one seat, the Maharashtra government amended the cooperative law to give government-nominated directors voting rights in the election of the chairperson. The move changed the arithmetic in the ruling alliance's favour, allowing it to secure the chairmanship on 10 November despite losing the election for the board.
That manoeuvre is what has made the results of another cooperative election worth paying attention to. In Latur, former Congress MLA Dheeraj Deshmukh's Sahakar panel has won 14 of the 19 seats in the District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB), comfortably defeating the rival Parivartan panel backed by the BJP-led Mahayuti.
There is an added twist. State cooperation minister Babasaheb Patil, who belongs to the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), backed the Congress-led Sahakar panel against the Mahayuti-backed opposition. So much for coalition discipline.
The results, declared on Monday, 16 November, also brought the usual mix of political inheritance and family rivalries. In Nilanga, Arvind Patil Nilangekar, brother of BJP leader Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, defeated his aunt Sangeeta Ashok Patil Nilangekar. Rushikesh Karad, son of BJP MLA Ramesh Karad, defeated senior Congress leader Ashok Govindpurkar.
The Deshmukh-led panel had its own share of political heirs. Preeti Chandrashekhar Bhosale, daughter of late former NCP MLA Chandrashekhar Bhosale, won the Udgir societies constituency by just 10 votes. Hemant Jadhav, son-in-law of Babasaheb Patil, won from Latur on the Sahakar panel ticket.
In the fisheries and housing constituency, Jayesh Vishwambhar Mane secured a decisive victory, polling 35 of the 45 votes.
Deshmukh described the result as a mandate for positive politics. "The victory reflects the people's preference for positive politics. Opposition parties are important in a democracy and should continue to play their role," he said.
He also acknowledged Patil's support, saying the minister had stood by the panel despite opposition, guided by the principle of putting cooperation first.
The Parivartan panel, meanwhile, alleged that the election had not been fair. Arvind Patil Nilangekar accused the ruling panel of using unfair means to get 29 nomination forms submitted by his group rejected. "Our panel contested with the support of only around 150 voters, but still managed to win five seats. The voters may be theirs, but their hearts are with us," he said.
The Latur election recorded a turnout of 99.4 per cent, with 993 of the 999 registered voters casting their ballots across 10 polling centres on Sunday.
The Latur election recorded a turnout of 99.4 per cent, with 993 of the 999 registered voters casting their ballots across 10 polling centres on Sunday. Unlike Gokul Dairy, where the BJP-led Mahayuti managed to secure the chairmanship despite losing the elected board contest, the scale of the Sahakar panel's victory in Latur leaves little room for a similar numerical manoeuvre. With 14 of the 19 seats in its pocket, the Congress-led panel has a far more decisive mandate.
With PTI inputs