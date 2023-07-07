Gujarat judiciary weak, say netizens

Netizens have not taken too kindly to the Gujarat High Court’s dismissal of Rahul Gandhi’s plea to grant him bail in the Modi surname defamation case.

Politicians and renowned journalists alike, have termed the order as a mockery of justice. More importantly, senior Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh, like Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo, took to the streets to protest against the High Court order. Alongside MP, Congress workers from Telangana and Maharashtra also went on a protest march against the order.

Seasoned journalist Rajdeep Sardesai blamed the HC of giving “political gyaan” in a tweet. He further said that nobody could say anything against the judges since that would result in “risking contempt”.