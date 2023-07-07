Gujarat judiciary weak, say netizens
Numerous politicians and other professionals have expressed their displeasure concerning the Gujarat High Court judgement to dismiss Rahul Gandhi’s plea for bail in the Modi surname defamation case
Netizens have not taken too kindly to the Gujarat High Court’s dismissal of Rahul Gandhi’s plea to grant him bail in the Modi surname defamation case.
Politicians and renowned journalists alike, have termed the order as a mockery of justice. More importantly, senior Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh, like Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo, took to the streets to protest against the High Court order. Alongside MP, Congress workers from Telangana and Maharashtra also went on a protest march against the order.
Seasoned journalist Rajdeep Sardesai blamed the HC of giving “political gyaan” in a tweet. He further said that nobody could say anything against the judges since that would result in “risking contempt”.
Legal activist Prashant Bhushan also tweeted regarding the “weakness of Gujarat judiciary”. He further stated that he was hoping for the Supreme Court “to set it right”.
Professor of peace and conflict research from Uppsala University Ashok Swain, took a dig at the Gujarat HC stating that it judged according to the "Gujarat Model".
Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter to voice his displeasure regarding the HC judgement. He said that it was a ploy to “disqualify” him from the Parliament and also, highlighted the fact that it was the first time in 162 years that somebody is having to serve the maximum sentence of two years for “slander”.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge did not leave a single stone unturned as he took the opportunity to praise Rahul Gandhi as a warrior for truth, who will “continue to fight” for the truth in the future.
Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal also tweeted that the party would be going through the entire conviction and “explore all available legal options”. He also said that every patriotic Indian is in support of Rahul Gandhi.
As of now, the Congress party has said that they will be approaching the Supreme Court shortly to appeal against the judgement.