Haryana Congress leader blames BJP for increasing unemployment rate 3-fold

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said the unemployment rate has increased three-fold in Haryana under BJP rule and slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the "appalling" situation.

In a reply to a question in Parliament, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli on Thursday said the unemployment rate in Haryana was 2.9 per cent in 2013-14 (when Congress was in power), which increased to 9.0 per cent in 2021-22, the Congress leader said in a statement here.

"If we look at the unemployment rate at the national level, it is 4.1 per cent, which is less than half the unemployment rate in Haryana," Deepender Hooda, son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said.

"This appalling situation despite the fact that Haryana is surrounded by the national capital from three sides. Haryana is the only state in the country where the unemployment rate has increased three times during the BJP rule," he said.