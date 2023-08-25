Why national integration award for The Kashmir Files, asks RJD MP

With The Kashmir Files bagging the Nargis Dutt Award for the Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday asked if "the definition of national integration has changed".

"Record my objections as well... Has the definition of 'national integration' been altered? Why has The Kashmir Files bagged the Nargis Dutt Award for the Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards? This award could have been given to Jai Bhim," Jha said in a video statement.

"If the award was given in the context of the definition of national integration, the selection committee did not have a better option than Jai Bhim," Jha posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In his video message, he added that the dignity of the national awards should not be compromised.

"It is shocking that a film like Jai Bhim was ignored and a controversial film has been awarded the National Integrity Nargis Dutt Award," Jha added in his video message.