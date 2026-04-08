Himanta exposé: Khera alleges seizure of devices, cites new details; demands investigation
Congress leader says devices seized; raises fresh allegations, seeks probe into documents cited by party
Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday alleged that in the raid carried out by Assam Police at his Delhi residence, his personal electronic devices were seized in his absence, claiming the action was aimed at intimidating him over questions raised by the party against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
In a detailed video statement, Khera said a large number of police personnel visited his flat over the past two days.
“Over the last two days, about 100 police personnel reached my small flat in Delhi. I was not present, nor was any member of my family there. Despite that, they entered and took away a phone that belonged to my younger sister, who is no longer alive, a laptop that I do not even use, and an iPad that I had not yet started using,” he said.
He further alleged that pen drives were also taken but expressed uncertainty about their origin.
“They say they took two pen drives, but I do not know whether those pen drives were brought there by them or taken away by them. I do not know who brought them and who took them,” he said.
Allegations of intimidation
Khera alleged that police teams were being sent to places where authorities believed he might be present.
“Wherever I go, or wherever they think I might be, they are sending the police. Why are they doing this?” he asked.
He said the action followed questions raised by the Congress regarding certain documents and allegations.
“We have only raised questions. If we are asking questions, then answer them. Why are you trying to silence us? Why are you trying to silence me?” he said.
Accusing authorities of intimidation, he added: “Instead of answering, you are abusing people and sending the police. You are trying to scare us. Do you think we will be afraid?”
Khera asserted that he would continue raising questions.
“You may have a habit of intimidating people, but we do not have a habit of being afraid. I am a Congressman, I am a soldier of Rahul Gandhi. I will not be afraid. I will continue to speak and continue to ask questions,” he said.
There was no immediate response from the Assam Police or the state government to the allegations.
Claims regarding documents and foreign links
Khera said the Congress had shared documents and information sourced from various websites and expected authorities to initiate an investigation.
“We received certain documents and information from publicly available websites, including government websites of different countries. We shared this information with all of you. We expected that the government would order an investigation. Is it wrong for us to ask for an inquiry?” he said.
Explaining the basis of the documents, he referred to the revocation of non-disclosure agreements.
“When a non-disclosure agreement is revoked, all the information that was private becomes public. That is why certain dates appear as recent — those are the dates of disclosure, not incorporation,” he said.
He cited details of entities and individuals, including references to foreign jurisdictions.
“We have referred to information available on official websites — whether it is from the United Kingdom or the United States — and we are placing these details before the public while also asking questions,” he said.
Khera also raised questions regarding alleged foreign citizenship, companies and properties.
“Whether these passports, companies or properties are genuine or not — we are not in government to verify that. You should investigate and find out,” he said.
Questions on accountability
The Congress leader said raising such issues was the party’s responsibility and urged the government to respond.
“Asking questions is our duty and our right. What is your duty? Your duty is to investigate,” he said.
He also referred to alleged details about family members of the Assam Chief Minister and their presence abroad, but said the intention was not to target individuals personally.
“We do not want to target families or children in politics. But we are asking — are these details correct? You should respond,” he said.
Khera said the Congress would continue to pursue the matter despite what he described as pressure tactics.
“You may try to scare us or chase us, but we will not be afraid. We will continue to ask questions,” he said.
The statement comes amid an ongoing political exchange between the Congress and the BJP over allegations related to documents, assets and foreign links cited by opposition leaders.
Congress leaders have called for investigations into the claims, while the BJP has criticised the opposition’s allegations.
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