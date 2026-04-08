Himanta exposé: Khera alleges seizure of devices, cites new details; demands investigation

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday alleged that in the raid carried out by Assam Police at his Delhi residence, his personal electronic devices were seized in his absence, claiming the action was aimed at intimidating him over questions raised by the party against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a detailed video statement, Khera said a large number of police personnel visited his flat over the past two days.

“Over the last two days, about 100 police personnel reached my small flat in Delhi. I was not present, nor was any member of my family there. Despite that, they entered and took away a phone that belonged to my younger sister, who is no longer alive, a laptop that I do not even use, and an iPad that I had not yet started using,” he said.

He further alleged that pen drives were also taken but expressed uncertainty about their origin.

“They say they took two pen drives, but I do not know whether those pen drives were brought there by them or taken away by them. I do not know who brought them and who took them,” he said.

Allegations of intimidation

Khera alleged that police teams were being sent to places where authorities believed he might be present.

“Wherever I go, or wherever they think I might be, they are sending the police. Why are they doing this?” he asked.

He said the action followed questions raised by the Congress regarding certain documents and allegations.

“We have only raised questions. If we are asking questions, then answer them. Why are you trying to silence us? Why are you trying to silence me?” he said.

Accusing authorities of intimidation, he added: “Instead of answering, you are abusing people and sending the police. You are trying to scare us. Do you think we will be afraid?”

Khera asserted that he would continue raising questions.

“You may have a habit of intimidating people, but we do not have a habit of being afraid. I am a Congressman, I am a soldier of Rahul Gandhi. I will not be afraid. I will continue to speak and continue to ask questions,” he said.

There was no immediate response from the Assam Police or the state government to the allegations.