‘Horse-trading Is horse-trading’: Congress MP rebukes own alliance over AIADMK defections

Congress MP S. Jothimani on Tuesday publicly criticised alleged political “horse-trading” in Tamil Nadu and cautioned that the Congress cannot adopt one position on defections in BJP-ruled states and another when it benefits an ally, in remarks that exposed unease within the party over recent political developments in the state.

The Karur MP's comments came a day after three AIADMK legislators resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a move that sparked sharp criticism from both the AIADMK and the DMK, which described the development as political poaching.

In a strongly worded social media post, Jothimani said Congress, as an alliance partner of the ruling dispensation, would support Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay in delivering good governance but could not endorse every political decision taken by the government.

“Vijay has been elected by the people in anticipation of good governance and he appears determined to deliver it,” she said, while stressing that measures adopted by the ruling party should strengthen democratic institutions rather than weaken them.

‘Congress cannot justify horse-trading’

Taking an apparent swipe at the induction of opposition legislators into the ruling camp, Jothimani said Congress had historically opposed political defections and could not compromise on that principle.

“It would be wrong if anyone from the Congress justified horse-trading,” she said.

Describing defections as a tool used to destabilise elected governments, the MP alleged that the BJP had repeatedly employed such tactics in several states to weaken democratic mandates.

“The first weapon that the BJP used to weaken democracy was horse-trading,” she said, arguing that the Congress had consistently opposed such practices wherever they occurred.

She warned that the party risked undermining its own credibility if it adopted contradictory positions depending on political circumstances.