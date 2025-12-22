If Election Commission did not decide on SIR, then who did?

If the Election Commission of India (ECI) did not take the decision to conduct the SIR, then who did? In the Supreme Court, which has been ‘hearing’ the challenge to the legal validity of SIR since July, the ECI has repeatedly claimed that it is authorised to conduct an SIR and that it conducted a similar exercise in 2002-03.

Petitioners have pointed out in court that while the ECI's rules do provide for ‘intensive revision’ in one constituency or parts of a constituency, they do not permit such extensive revision across an entire state, much less in the country. They have also pointed out that the rules lay down that ‘intensive revisions’ — as opposed to annual summary revisions — of electoral rolls may be conducted only after the ECI provides the reason in writing. They also state that such intensive revisions can be carried out in constituencies or parts thereof where sudden demographic changes have occurred.