If not MP, then as a son: Varun Gandhi bids farewell to Pilibhit in emotional note

Dropped by the ruling BJP from the list of candidates chosen to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Varun Gandhi — the incumbent MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh — has penned a heartfelt missive to the people of his constituency.

Reminiscing about his first visit to Pilibhit as a child in 1983, holding his mother Maneka Gandhi's hand, Varun Gandhi underscored the enduring bond he shares with the people of the region in a post on X.

"While my tenure as your MP may be drawing to a close, my commitment to serve you remains steadfast until my last breath," Varun said in his post, acknowledging his privilege in representing the people of Pilibhit.

He credited the ideals, simplicity, and kindness of the people in his constituency for shaping his upbringing and development, emphasising that serving them had been the greatest honour of his life.

Expressing his dedication to continue advocating for the common man, irrespective of his political position, Varun assured the people of Pilibhit that his doors would always remain open to them. "If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serving you throughout my life," he affirmed, seeking their blessings to persist in his endeavor to uplift their voices.