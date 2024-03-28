If not MP, then as a son: Varun Gandhi bids farewell to Pilibhit in emotional note
Varun Gandhi won the Pilibhit seat in 2009 and 2019. He was elected to the 2014 Lok Sabha from Sultanpur
Dropped by the ruling BJP from the list of candidates chosen to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Varun Gandhi — the incumbent MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh — has penned a heartfelt missive to the people of his constituency.
Reminiscing about his first visit to Pilibhit as a child in 1983, holding his mother Maneka Gandhi's hand, Varun Gandhi underscored the enduring bond he shares with the people of the region in a post on X.
"While my tenure as your MP may be drawing to a close, my commitment to serve you remains steadfast until my last breath," Varun said in his post, acknowledging his privilege in representing the people of Pilibhit.
He credited the ideals, simplicity, and kindness of the people in his constituency for shaping his upbringing and development, emphasising that serving them had been the greatest honour of his life.
Expressing his dedication to continue advocating for the common man, irrespective of his political position, Varun assured the people of Pilibhit that his doors would always remain open to them. "If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serving you throughout my life," he affirmed, seeking their blessings to persist in his endeavor to uplift their voices.
It is worth noting here that despite the BJP's decision to not field him in the upcoming elections, Varun reiterated his unwavering loyalty and affection for Pilibhit, asserting, "The relationship between Pilibhit and me is one of love and trust."
He won the Pilibhit seat twice previously, first in 2009 then in 2019. He won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Sultanpur.
Political observers say Varun's absence from the BJP's candidate list marks a significant departure, particularly considering his family's longstanding connection to the constituency. His mother Maneka Gandhi, a prominent environmental activist and former Union minister, has also represented Pilibhit, but has been fielded by the BJP from Sultanpur this time.
UP watchers say Varun paid the price for criticising the Modi and Yogi governments publicly, especially on farm laws, the Agniveer scheme, unemployment, and the series of paper leaks in the state.
Interestingly, the BJP has fielded former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who is considered a weaker candidate in Pilibhit this time.
Though Varun's political future remains uncertain, prompting speculation about his potential alignment with other parties, including the Congress, it is also being said that he will be rewarded [for his loyalty] by the saffron party in the future.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has recently extended an invitation to Varun, citing his clean image and educational background, suggesting that the BJP's decision to deny him a ticket may be linked to his familial ties.
As Uttar Pradesh gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, with 80 crucial seats, the political landscape remains dynamic.
While the BJP aims for a strong performance, the Opposition, comprising the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, seeks to challenge its dominance in the state. With voting scheduled across seven phases beginning 19 April, the results, to be announced on 4 June, will determine the direction of Varun's as well as India's political trajectory.
