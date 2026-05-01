If SIR affects Bengal poll results, it sets dangerous precedent: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday warned that if the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls influences the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections, it could establish a troubling precedent that political parties must guard against.

Responding to a question about the standoff outside an EVM strongroom in Kolkata's Bhabanipur on Thursday night, Abdullah said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was within her rights to deploy party workers to watch over the machines.

"I have always said that I do not accept pre-poll rigging, and that safeguarding the EVMs after the polls is our responsibility. We used to do the same when there were ballot boxes; we would keep our people outside the strongroom. So, it was Mamata Banerjee's right to keep people outside the strongroom, and she did it," he told reporters.