If SIR affects Bengal poll results, it sets dangerous precedent: Omar Abdullah
J&K chief minister backs guarding of EVM strongrooms, says Bengal exit polls will be “proven wrong”
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday warned that if the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls influences the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections, it could establish a troubling precedent that political parties must guard against.
Responding to a question about the standoff outside an EVM strongroom in Kolkata's Bhabanipur on Thursday night, Abdullah said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was within her rights to deploy party workers to watch over the machines.
"I have always said that I do not accept pre-poll rigging, and that safeguarding the EVMs after the polls is our responsibility. We used to do the same when there were ballot boxes; we would keep our people outside the strongroom. So, it was Mamata Banerjee's right to keep people outside the strongroom, and she did it," he told reporters.
Abdullah drew a distinction between alleged manipulation of electronic voting machines and concerns around electoral roll revisions, asserting that irregularities were now occurring through the latter.
"There is a difference between EVM (hacking) and what they are doing through SIR. Today, stealing (votes) is not happening through EVMs but the SIR, unfortunately, through the Election Commission," he said.
He described the ongoing West Bengal election as a significant test for opposition parties, cautioning that any impact of the SIR on results would have wider implications.
"This West Bengal election is a huge challenge for all of us because, God forbid, if the SIR shows its results, it can be very dangerous for all of us. We have to save ourselves from their attempt to rig the election by deleting voters from the voter list. I do not think anything can be done through the EVMs," he added.
On exit polls, Abdullah expressed scepticism, saying they would not reflect the final outcome when votes are counted on Monday, 4 May.
"Which exit poll has been right till now? Five years ago, when the elections took place in West Bengal, all the exit polls had given the government to the BJP. But what was the result? We do not have to wait for long; the results will come on Monday," he said.
The chief minister added that, in his view, "all these exit polls will be proven wrong once again".
Without naming anyone, he also remarked, "One of them has refused to publish his exit poll because perhaps he did not like the results."
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