In poll-bound Bihar, INDIA bloc hardens stand on Waqf Act

As the electoral winds gather force over Bihar, the INDIA bloc signalled a decisive hardening of its stance on the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act — a law it now vows to strike down if voted to power.

At the vanguard stood Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD’s youthful chief ministerial candidate and political heir to Lalu Prasad’s legacy, who thundered from the stage in Seemanchal that the “objectionable” legislation would be “consigned to the dustbin of history” the moment his alliance assumes office.

The statement, made a day after RJD MLC Abdul Qari Saheb’s fiery threat to “tear the Act to shreds” stirred controversy, found resonance across the INDIA spectrum. In Katihar, a district with a substantial Muslim population, Tejashwi’s rhetoric drew public applause — and a political nod from Congress veteran Tariq Anwar, the local MP and former Union minister.

“We fully back Tejashwi’s stand,” Anwar declared after meeting state party leaders.

Back in Patna, Dipankar Bhattacharya, the cerebral CPI(ML) Liberation leader and a key INDIA ally, released his party’s manifesto — the Parivartan Sankalp Patra — and matched Yadav’s defiance with ideological clarity.