Rain pushes ‘public impeachment’ of Gyanesh Kumar to Saturday

INDIA bloc postpones its planned ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar to Saturday due to rain.

Rahul Gandhi announces a march to Ramlila Maidan, urging political parties and citizens to participate.

Opposition accuses the Centre of obstructing protesters and reiterates its demand for Kumar’s resignation.

The INDIA bloc’s planned 'public impeachment' of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar was postponed to Saturday, 31 October owing to continuous rain and adverse weather in Delhi.

The programme, modelled on parliamentary proceedings, was scheduled to be held at 3.30 pm on Friday on the lawns of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence on Rajaji Marg in central Delhi. It will now be held at 4.00 pm on Saturday.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi confirmed the rescheduling, saying all Opposition parties had collectively decided to postpone the event. “We have all collectively decided to shift the public impeachment to Saturday at 4.00 pm,” Gandhi said.

He also announced that the Opposition would hold its pre-scheduled march to Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, 1 November, inviting political parties, civil society organisations, social workers, journalists and other citizens to participate.