Rain pushes ‘public impeachment’ of Gyanesh Kumar to Saturday
Opposition delays programme due to rain, announces march to Ramlila Maidan
INDIA bloc postpones its planned ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar to Saturday due to rain.
Rahul Gandhi announces a march to Ramlila Maidan, urging political parties and citizens to participate.
Opposition accuses the Centre of obstructing protesters and reiterates its demand for Kumar’s resignation.
The INDIA bloc’s planned 'public impeachment' of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar was postponed to Saturday, 31 October owing to continuous rain and adverse weather in Delhi.
The programme, modelled on parliamentary proceedings, was scheduled to be held at 3.30 pm on Friday on the lawns of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence on Rajaji Marg in central Delhi. It will now be held at 4.00 pm on Saturday.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi confirmed the rescheduling, saying all Opposition parties had collectively decided to postpone the event. “We have all collectively decided to shift the public impeachment to Saturday at 4.00 pm,” Gandhi said.
He also announced that the Opposition would hold its pre-scheduled march to Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, 1 November, inviting political parties, civil society organisations, social workers, journalists and other citizens to participate.
“Both the programmes are about the demolition of Indian democracy by Mr Narendra Modi, Mr Amit Shah and Mr Gyanesh Kumar and his crew in the Election Commission,” he said.
Accusing Union home minister Amit Shah of trying to prevent people from joining the protests, Gandhi alleged that ordinary citizens travelling to Delhi from several states were being stopped.
“The home minister is trying his best to stop people from coming into Delhi. Common people who want to come from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Telangana and Punjab are being stopped. They are trying their best,” he said.
Emphasising Opposition unity, Gandhi said the protests should be seen as one collective movement rather than separate demonstrations by individual parties.
“This is not multiple protests; this is one protest. The entire Opposition is standing here. Anybody who wants to protest, any person, is welcome to come here. We are all standing together because we are defending the Constitution, the idea of India and the vote, which is the expression of all Indians,” he said.
At least 30 speakers, including representatives of 21 political parties, are expected to participate in the public impeachment programme. Besides Kharge and Gandhi, one representative from each participating party is likely to address the gathering.
The venue for the ‘public impeachment’ programme had to be shifted to Kharge’s official residence after the Opposition failed to obtain permission to hold it at the Constitution Club and Talkatora Stadium, reflecting the administrative hurdles the parties have faced in organising their protests.
The campaign against Kumar has gained momentum following a series of revelations and reports questioning the Election Commission’s handling of electoral rolls. The Opposition has been demanding Kumar’s resignation and accountability from the Election Commission of India.