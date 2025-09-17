Annual 'National Unemployment Day' protest held on PM Modi's birthday

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday today, 17 September, the government displayed sand sculptures, planted saplings, conducted health camps and launched the BJP’s carefully branded 'Seva Pakhwada', a fortnight of service projects designed to bathe the prime minister’s image in benevolence.

On the Opposition side were black balloons, tea and pakora stalls, and the Indian Youth Congress’s observance of 'National Unemployment Day', a tradition it has cultivated since at least 2021 to hammer home the gap between Modi's promises made and delivered.

The protest on Raisina Road leaned heavily on symbolism. The pakora stalls, for instance, referenced Modi’s 2018 remark that street vendors selling pakoras should also be counted as employed, a line that has haunted the government’s economic narrative ever since.

Black balloons festooned the IYC office to underline gloom, and the speeches that followed were predictably sharp. IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib accused the prime minister of being both “vote chor” and “naukri chor”. The first jibe has its roots in Rahul Gandhi’s long-running line from the 2019 general election, when he accused Modi of “stealing” the people’s mandate and linked it to the Rafale fighter jet controversy.