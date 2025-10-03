India’s greatest threat is assault on democracy: Rahul Gandhi in Colombia

He noted that India carries within it an ancient spiritual tradition and a reservoir of timeless wisdom, offering profound ideas still deeply relevant to the modern world, and added that the nation has much to share through its rich heritage and distinctive way of thought.

"I am very optimistic about India, but at the same time, there are fault lines within the Indian structure. There are risks that India has to overcome. The single-biggest risk is the attack on democracy that is taking place in India," the leader of Opposition said.

"India has multiple religions, traditions and languages. India is actually a conversation between all its people. Different ideas, religions and traditions require space. The best method for creating that space is the democratic system," he said.

"Currently, there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India, so that is a risk. The other big risk is different conceptions -- some 16-17 different languages, different religions... So, allowing these different traditions to thrive, and giving them space to express themselves is very important for a country like India. We cannot do what China does, which is to suppress people and run an authoritarian system," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Our design will just not accept that," he added.

Reflecting on the Modi government’s 2016 demonetisation drive, Rahul Gandhi remarked that it was launched with the lofty promise of eradicating cash, yet the grand experiment faltered and failed to achieve its intended purpose.

"As a policy, it was a big failure. The forcible conversion of an informal economy into a formal economy is problematic whereas the gradual conversion of the informal economy is the way to go. There is a reason the informal economy exists. If you use harsh tools to destroy it, you hurt people. I know there is a corruption element to the informal economy, but there is also non-corruption element," he said.

The government brought two policies -- demonetisation, which essentially destroyed small and medium businesses and allowed very large monopolies to control a big section of our economy; and second, GST, which was again designed to harm medium and small businesses, Gandhi said.

"We believe that supporting these small businesses is the way forward for entrepreneurship, and that's the difference between us and those in power who believe that a few big monopolists (control the economy). We don't agree with that," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi also said India doesn't see itself as taking leadership in the world.

"That is not our model. We are a large country, and we believe in having a partnership. We are not arrogant enough to believe that we should lead the world.

"Every country has its own perspective and I think there is a lot of scope for working together and having partnerships. The idea that India is going to lead the world -- I don't think that is how India views itself; maybe the Chinese think differently on this," he said.

"We understand that we are a big country, a large country and we have a weight, we have a responsibility and we should behave in a particular way. And of course, we want prosperity for our people," Gandhi said.

During his visit to the Latin American country, Gandhi also met Colombian president Senate Lidio Gracia.

The Congress leader is on a four-nation tour of South America.

Speaking at the university, Gandhi said in a country like India, simply privatising healthcare and education doesn't work.

"We have tried it, but it didn't work. At least my party and I believe in solid government involvement in these sectors. Our top universities are public sector universities. While many states in India have not done well in primary education, higher education has been a big success," he said.