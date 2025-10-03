'Irregularities' in final Bihar electoral rolls to be flagged before ECI: Dipankar

The CPI(ML) Liberation on Friday alleged serious “irregularities” in Bihar’s final electoral rolls, published earlier this week following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and vowed to take the matter directly to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, party general-secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya claimed that the revision exercise had effectively struck off nearly 69 lakh names from the voters’ list that existed before the SIR began in late June.

“In effect, 69 lakh names have been struck off,” Bhattacharya said. “More than 65 lakh names were removed in August, when draft rolls were published. Another 3.66 lakh have been removed from the final list. Altogether, 69 lakh deletions have taken place. Because of 21.53 lakh additions, the net deletions appear as 47 lakh.”

He pressed for greater transparency, questioning the ECI’s handling of the revision. “We would like to know, of the new names that were added, how many are of persons whose deletion from draft rolls was challenged? The EC must also disclose why 3.66 lakh names were dropped after the final draft rolls were published and whether the persons concerned were given an opportunity for a hearing,” he said.

The SIR is an extraordinary electoral roll revision exercise conducted in Bihar this year after multiple political parties raised concerns about bloated voter lists and possible duplication of names. Typically, voter lists are updated annually in a routine revision, but the SIR — launched in June — was billed as a more stringent clean-up drive aimed at correcting anomalies ahead of the state’s next elections.

Under the SIR, officials carried out door-to-door verification to remove duplicate, shifted, or deceased voters while also enrolling fresh voters. However, the sheer scale of deletions — almost 69 lakh, according to the CPI(ML) — has raised alarm, with Opposition parties warning that genuine voters, especially women, Dalits, and minorities, may have been unfairly purged. Several petitions challenging the legality and fairness of the SIR are already listed before the Supreme Court.