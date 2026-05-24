Is AIADMK’s heartland giving up on the party?

The political message Edappadi K. Palaniswami delivered in the third week of May was brief, restrained and revealing. Rebel MLAs who had defied the AIADMK leadership and aligned with the Joseph Vijay-led TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) government were welcome to return for talks, he said. Differences could be resolved internally; the movement mustn’t fracture.

For the first time since his victory in the internecine feud in the AIADMK after the death of Jayalalithaa, EPS, as he is popularly called, is struggling to keep a grip on the party. The revolt led by former ministers S.P. Velumani and C.V. Shanmugam has done more than fracture the party in the legislature. More dangerously for the AIADMK, the rebellion has erupted in its political stronghold of Kongu Nadu in western Tamil Nadu, the region that sustained the party after Jayalalithaa’s death and fuelled EPS’s rise.

Succession wars and party feuds have haunted the AIADMK ever since the death of its founder M.G. Ramachandran in 1987. But the party “survived earlier crises because rival factions drew their political sustenance from different political bases, different nodes of power,” says Chennai-based political observer Susithra Maheswaran. “This fracture is inside the same (west Tamil Nadu) leadership structure. That makes the conflict far more dangerous for the party.”

The immediate trigger was the Assembly trust vote following the formation of the Vijay-led TVK government. Palaniswami instructed all AIADMK legislators to oppose the government. Yet nearly half the party MLAs voted in support of Vijay, stunning the leadership and exposing the scale of internal dissent. The rebellion was proof that Palaniswami’s writ didn’t run any longer. This was the man who had successfully defanged rivals O. Panneerselvam, V.K. Sasikala and T.T.V. Dhinakaran just a few years ago.