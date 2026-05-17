Why Stalin stands tall even in defeat

The afternoon M.K. Stalin lost Kolathur, the constituency he had nurtured for years, people imagined he’d show some signs of disappointment, if not anger or a brooding silence. Instead, the outgoing chief minister stepped out to greet tearful party cadres and sympathisers, looking utterly composed, a smile on his face, hands folded before the very voters who’d defeated him.

Travelling in an open vehicle, he thanked the people of Kolathur for standing with him for decades. Electoral verdicts are temporary, but public service must continue, he said, with no bitterness, no allegations of betrayal, no emotional drama. Even his critics admitted that he met defeat with a dignity rare in contemporary Indian politics.

Another image rippled across Tamil Nadu with extraordinary emotional resonance. C. Joseph Vijay, the actor who had just led his new party to power, arrived at Stalin’s residence. Tamil Nadu has an ugly history of chief ministers ordering the arrest of opposition leaders, of ruling party MLAs coming to blows with their rivals inside the Assembly.

But Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi, now leader of the opposition, received Vijay warmly, almost affectionately. No sign of insecurity, no attempt to diminish the young victor, no passive aggression — again, not a very likely scene in contemporary Indian politics.

“We’re still wondering how he lost despite relatively good governance. His clear opposition to aggressive Hindutva kept the BJP at bay. Stalin is far from a spent force,” says Chennai-based writer and social commentator Kavin Malar. Stalin’s political strategies, she argues, will still keep Tamil Nadu difficult for the BJP, which managed to win only a single seat this time. His refusal to allow a DMK-AIADMK pact effectively aborted any possible attempt by the BJP leadership to manipulate the verdict. He even allowed DMK alliance partners to support Vijay.