Jagannath temple: Ratna Bhandar audit delay triggers fresh BJP–BJD row

A political confrontation erupted on Saturday between Odisha’s ruling BJP and the opposition BJD (Biju Janata Dal) over the timeline for cataloguing jewellery and valuables stored in the refurbished Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

The dispute began after Arabinda Padhee, chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, announced on Friday that the inventory would be conducted in phases and completed by the next Akshaya Tritiya on 19 April 2026. The BJD accused the government of “delay and evasion” in executing the exercise.

The BJP rejected the allegation and countered that the BJD lacked the “moral right” to speak on matters relating to the Ratna Bhandar. Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said the previous BJD government failed to open the treasury despite repeated public demands, including from Puri's erstwhile ruling family scion Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, for its repair.

He added that the BJP opened and repaired the Ratna Bhandar within 13 months of assuming power.

Biswal further criticised the BJD over the management of the Nabakalebara festival in 2025, arguing that its record on the Shree Jagannath temple left it without credibility to speak on the current issue.