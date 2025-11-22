Jagannath temple: Ratna Bhandar audit delay triggers fresh BJP–BJD row
Opposition accuses Odisha government of delaying jewellery inventory, ruling party cites inaction during BJD’s 24-year tenure
A political confrontation erupted on Saturday between Odisha’s ruling BJP and the opposition BJD (Biju Janata Dal) over the timeline for cataloguing jewellery and valuables stored in the refurbished Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.
The dispute began after Arabinda Padhee, chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, announced on Friday that the inventory would be conducted in phases and completed by the next Akshaya Tritiya on 19 April 2026. The BJD accused the government of “delay and evasion” in executing the exercise.
The BJP rejected the allegation and countered that the BJD lacked the “moral right” to speak on matters relating to the Ratna Bhandar. Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said the previous BJD government failed to open the treasury despite repeated public demands, including from Puri's erstwhile ruling family scion Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, for its repair.
He added that the BJP opened and repaired the Ratna Bhandar within 13 months of assuming power.
Biswal further criticised the BJD over the management of the Nabakalebara festival in 2025, arguing that its record on the Shree Jagannath temple left it without credibility to speak on the current issue.
According to official sources, the Ratna Bhandar was opened on 14 July 2024 after a gap of 46 years. The Archaeological Survey of India, custodian of the shrine, undertook repair and renovation for nearly a year, with the temple authorities announcing on 7 July that the work had been completed.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the BJD alleged that the BJP was politicising the inventory exercise and that the phased approach conveyed a lack of sincerity. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the BJP had spread “misinformation” during the election campaign and promised to conduct the inventory immediately after forming the government, but has now stalled the process without providing a clear start date for counting.
Mohanty also criticised temple management arrangements under the BJP government, saying the darshan system at the 12th-century shrine has become disorderly. He alleged that the removal of the air-conditioned tunnel for devotees has led to congestion and discomfort for pilgrims, adding that the law minister’s assurances of smooth darshan had not materialised.
The opposition further stated that Section 6 of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955 mandates an 18-member temple managing committee, whereas the government has appointed only 10 members. The BJD claimed this reflected a casual approach to temple administration.
With PTI inputs
