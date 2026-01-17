J&K resolution seeks review of NMC decision on Mata Vaishno Devi medical college

Ruling National Conference MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) Tanvir Sadiq has submitted a resolution in the J-K (Jammu and Kashmir) Assembly, urging the Centre to review the decision to revoke permission for the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) course at SMVDIME (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence).

The NMC (National Medical Commission) revoked the Letter of Permission granted to the medical college, citing non-compliance with minimum standards and extensive deficiencies in faculty strength, clinical material and infrastructure.

According to sources, Sadiq’s Private Member’s resolution has urged the House to call upon the Union government and the NMC to immediately review and reconsider the withdrawal of the Letter of Permission.

The NMC’s decision came amid protests by right-wing outfits over a large number of non-Hindu candidates being admitted to the MBBS course.