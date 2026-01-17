J&K resolution seeks review of NMC decision on Mata Vaishno Devi medical college
National Conference MLA moves Private Member’s resolution in Assembly over withdrawal of MBBS permission
Ruling National Conference MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) Tanvir Sadiq has submitted a resolution in the J-K (Jammu and Kashmir) Assembly, urging the Centre to review the decision to revoke permission for the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) course at SMVDIME (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence).
The NMC (National Medical Commission) revoked the Letter of Permission granted to the medical college, citing non-compliance with minimum standards and extensive deficiencies in faculty strength, clinical material and infrastructure.
According to sources, Sadiq’s Private Member’s resolution has urged the House to call upon the Union government and the NMC to immediately review and reconsider the withdrawal of the Letter of Permission.
The NMC’s decision came amid protests by right-wing outfits over a large number of non-Hindu candidates being admitted to the MBBS course.
The issue is expected to figure prominently during the initial proceedings of the Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, scheduled to convene next month.
The resolution has sought a fair and transparent reassessment by the regulatory body and called for all necessary steps to restore the MBBS course at SMVDIME in the larger public interest.
It has pointed out that SMVDIME was established to meet the healthcare and medical education requirements of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and was developed with substantial public funding and infrastructure support.
The resolution further underlined that any regulatory shortcomings should have been addressed through corrective measures and by providing the institution a reasonable opportunity for compliance, rather than through the immediate withdrawal of permission.
