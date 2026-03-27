Jan Vishwas Bill revives accountability debate as govt moves to dilute criminal penalties

The Centre’s decision to reintroduce the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 has reignited debate over whether the government’s push for “trust-based governance” is easing compliance burdens — or quietly weakening regulatory accountability at a politically opportune moment.

The Bill seeks to amend 79 Central laws covering 784 provisions, of which 717 are proposed to be decriminalised, replacing imprisonment clauses with monetary penalties and administrative adjudication mechanisms. The government argues the move will promote ease of doing business, reduce litigation and create a less punitive regulatory environment.

Introduced by minister of state for commerce and industry Jitin Prasada after review by a select committee, the legislation builds on the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, which had already removed criminal liability for 183 minor offences across 42 laws.

However, Opposition MPs have warned that the Bill risks diluting deterrence across regulatory frameworks, with concerns that replacing criminal sanctions with fines could increase discretion within the administrative machinery and potentially encourage rent-seeking.

Congress MPs K. Kavya and G.K. Padavi opposed the introduction of the Bill, arguing that excessive decriminalisation may weaken institutional safeguards and calling for further parliamentary scrutiny. A dissent note was also submitted before the select committee finalised its report.