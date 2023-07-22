Karnataka: JD(S) with BJP in opposition, demands takeover of NICE project, says Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy announced on Friday, 21 July, that his party and the BJP would work together in the opposition against the Congress government in Karnataka, in the interest of the state.

Kumaraswamy made this announcement at a joint press conference with former Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister Basavaraj Bommai at Vidhana Soudha.

Answering a question in this regard, Kumaraswamy said that the two parties would work together both inside and outside the Assembly.

Kumaraswamy said that his father, former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, would take the final call in this matter. He also mentioned that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was "far away", and appropriate decisions would be taken in due course.