Jharkhand: NDA, INDIA bloc candidates file nomination for Dumri bypoll

Ruling JMM's Bebi Devi and AJSU Party's Yashoda Devi on Thursday filed their nomination papers as INDIA bloc and NDA candidates respectively for the September 5 by-election to Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand.

Bebi Devi, the widow of former education minister Jagarnath Mahto, filed her nomination at the Dumri sub-division office. Mahto's death has necessitated the bypoll.

INDIA bloc leaders, including JMM legislators Sudivya Kumar Sonu, Mathura Mahto and Sarfaraj Ahmed, CPI (ML) Liberation's Vinod Kumar Singh and Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh were present at the nomination centre..