Jharkhand: The BJP’s mineral-rich ‘ATM’ state has had enough

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is disappointed that President Droupadi Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, couldn’t spare time to meet a delegation of party leaders led by chief minister Champai Soren, who had sought audience with her. The new chief minister gave vent to his frustration by saying that BJP leaders seem to treat mineral-rich Jharkhand like an ATM machine. “They neither have any emotional connect with the people of Jharkhand, nor are they serious about our issues”, he added.

Amusingly, the present state BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi had quit the BJP saying he was expected to raise money all the time. Marandi, whom critics call ‘Babulal Marwari’ for his alleged proximity to businessmen, is back to being the BJP president, but his anti-corruption plank has lost much of its heft with his party patronising mine-owners and moneybags.

This is also the reason why the continued incarceration of former chief minister Hemant Soren has not dented his image or popularity. It has impacted the JMM’s election campaign and alienated tribals who believe that Soren was implicated in a frivolous case to prevent him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha election.

The sense of hurt and alienation was evident in the traditional spring festival of Sarhul, when several floats in the pageant figured Soren behind bars. Adivasis tend to be stoic about injustice, and prisons do not intimidate them; but the simmering anger one senses beneath their surface calm is unmistakable.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is finding it hard to justify Soren’s imprisonment on corruption charges, and not only because its own hands are not quite clean. Soren is in prison for a benami land deal, an allegation he has denied. His arrest, however, is not the only grievance that tribals, who constitute less than one-third of the population of the state, hold against the saffron party.