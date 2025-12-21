J&K Congress protests replacement of MGNREGA after President’s assent to new Bill
Party condemns removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from rural jobs law; police stop march in Srinagar
The Jammu and Kashmir PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) on Sunday held a protest against the law replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), a day after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill.
The protest, led by PCC president Tariq Hamid Karra, was held in Srinagar, where dozens of Congress workers criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre for removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the rural employment scheme.
The protesters attempted to march towards Maulana Azad Road from the party headquarters but were stopped by police and other security personnel. Karra condemned what he described as unjustified police action and said the party would continue its opposition to the new law.
Addressing party workers, Karra alleged that the repeal of MGNREGA amounted to undermining the livelihood security of rural populations.
He said the Congress would not accept any move that, in its view, diluted the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi or weakened employment guarantees for the poor.
“The Congress party will not compromise on the sacrifices and services rendered by Mahatma Gandhi to the nation,” Karra said, alleging that the replacement of MGNREGA was aimed at erasing Gandhi’s name from the legislation. He claimed that introducing a new law in place of MGNREGA amounted to depriving rural communities of their livelihood support.
Karra also termed the move undemocratic and unethical, asserting that the Congress would continue to oppose it through protests and political action.
The VB-G RAM G Bill, which replaces MGNREGA, received presidential assent earlier on Sunday, completing the legislative process after its passage by Parliament. The government has said the new law aims to restructure and strengthen rural employment and livelihood schemes, a claim contested by opposition parties.
