J&K Congress protests replacement of MGNREGA after President’s assent to new Bill

The Jammu and Kashmir PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) on Sunday held a protest against the law replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), a day after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill.

The protest, led by PCC president Tariq Hamid Karra, was held in Srinagar, where dozens of Congress workers criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre for removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the rural employment scheme.

The protesters attempted to march towards Maulana Azad Road from the party headquarters but were stopped by police and other security personnel. Karra condemned what he described as unjustified police action and said the party would continue its opposition to the new law.

Addressing party workers, Karra alleged that the repeal of MGNREGA amounted to undermining the livelihood security of rural populations.