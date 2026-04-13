Kamal Nath questions MSP delivery as wheat procurement begins in MP
Congress leader alleges farmers forced to sell below support price despite official procurement drive
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has raised concerns over the implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that farmers are not receiving the assured rate despite the start of procurement operations.
The state government commenced wheat procurement for the 2026–27 marketing season on 9 April across major divisions such as Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Narmadapuram, following sustained pressure from opposition parties and farmer groups.
According to official figures, more than 22,500 metric tonnes of wheat have been purchased from over 5,000 farmers so far. Procurement in the remaining divisions is scheduled to begin from 15 April.
However, Nath claimed that while the MSP for wheat has been fixed at Rs 2,625 per quintal, many farmers are compelled to sell their produce in local mandis at significantly lower prices, typically ranging between Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,400 per quintal.
He argued that the gap between policy and implementation highlights shortcomings in the procurement system. “The MSP exists on paper, but farmers are not receiving it in reality,” he said in a statement.
The former chief minister attributed the situation to operational challenges at procurement centres, including delays, long queues and limited capacity to handle arrivals. These issues, he said, are forcing farmers to turn to open markets where prices are lower.
Nath also alleged irregularities in the bidding process, claiming that traders often begin offering rates below MSP on the grounds of quality concerns, despite rules prohibiting such practices.
He called on the state administration to strengthen oversight and ensure that MSP norms are enforced effectively. Without proper implementation at the grassroots level, he warned, the purpose of the procurement system would be undermined.
The criticism comes at a time when wheat arrivals are expected to increase further as procurement activities expand across the state in the coming days.
With IANS inputs
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