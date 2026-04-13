Kamal Nath questions MSP delivery as wheat procurement begins in MP

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has raised concerns over the implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that farmers are not receiving the assured rate despite the start of procurement operations.

The state government commenced wheat procurement for the 2026–27 marketing season on 9 April across major divisions such as Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Narmadapuram, following sustained pressure from opposition parties and farmer groups.

According to official figures, more than 22,500 metric tonnes of wheat have been purchased from over 5,000 farmers so far. Procurement in the remaining divisions is scheduled to begin from 15 April.

However, Nath claimed that while the MSP for wheat has been fixed at Rs 2,625 per quintal, many farmers are compelled to sell their produce in local mandis at significantly lower prices, typically ranging between Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,400 per quintal.