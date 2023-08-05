Kannada Pride: Siddramaiah's return revives state flag move

The state of Karnataka has always resonated with feelings of integrity. The regional anthem proudly starts with the line: "Hey Mother Karnataka, who is a great daughter of Mother Bharathi (India), hail thee (Jai Bharata Jananiya Tanujaate Jayahe Karnataka Maate)".

The state which hosts most of the important research and science facilities of the country and India's iT capital Bengaluru is known for its cosmopolitan culture. The hostility towards the Hindi language is minimal when compared to the neighbouring states. The presence of the national parties has been dominant from the formative days of the state.

Karnataka has given the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian army, Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa, who led the Indian forces on the western front during the India-Pakistan hostilities of 1947, as also General Kodendera Subbayya Thimayya, who served as Chief of the Army Staff from 1957 to 1961 in the crucial years leading up to the conflict with China in 1962.

The erstwhile Mysuru princely state was the first to sign the instrument of accession among the 544 princely states that existed at the time of the independence of India. Mysuru King Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, who owned an aeroplane, gifted it to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for his travels across the sub-continent. The act of the Mysuru king inspired many other princely states to join the Indian federation, says Arun Javagal, a Kannada activist.