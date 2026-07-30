Kapil Sibal questions Amit Shah’s silence over alleged use of pellet guns on students

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's silence over allegations that pellet guns were used against students during the July 20 protest march in Delhi, saying the Home Minister must address Parliament and clarify the government's position.

Speaking on the Parliament premises, Sibal argued that responsibility for the alleged use of pellet guns could not be shifted solely to local authorities, insisting that such decisions would require approval at the highest level.

"Even if the District Magistrate or Sub-Divisional Magistrate takes responsibility, the Home Minister should still make a statement. Why isn't the Home Minister speaking? Because he has no answer," Sibal said.

He maintained that pellet guns could only be deployed under exceptional circumstances and questioned why the Home Minister had neither addressed Parliament nor publicly responded to the allegations.

Sibal also referred to the controversy surrounding the government's initial response, claiming that reports of pellet guns being used were first denied before subsequent accounts suggested otherwise.

The remarks come a day after a heated exchange in Parliament over comments made by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a Lok Sabha debate on the anti-paper leak Bill.

Gandhi alleged that Amit Shah had ordered the police action against students protesting in the capital, triggering strong objections from members of the National Democratic Alliance, who described the allegations as false and demanded an apology.