K.C. Tyagi joins RLD, cites shared socialist legacy with JD(U)

Former JD(U) (Janata Dal (United)) leader K.C. Tyagi on Sunday joined the RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal), saying the two parties share a common ideological foundation rooted in socialist leaders such as Chaudhary Charan Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia.

Tyagi joined the party in the presence of RLD chief and Union minister Jayant Chaudhary, days after announcing his exit from the JD(U) without publicly stating reasons.

‘No difference in ideology’

“There is no difference between the RLD and the JD(U). The leaders who have been the guiding figures for both parties are the same,” Tyagi said.

He added that his decision was not driven by electoral ambitions.

“I have not come here to become an MLA or an MP. I have come to see Jayant Chaudhary becoming like Chaudhary Charan Singh,” he said.

Tyagi said he would work to strengthen issues associated with former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, particularly those related to farmers.