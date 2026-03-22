K.C. Tyagi joins RLD, cites shared socialist legacy with JD(U)
Veteran leader says move aimed at strengthening party, not electoral ambition
Former JD(U) (Janata Dal (United)) leader K.C. Tyagi on Sunday joined the RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal), saying the two parties share a common ideological foundation rooted in socialist leaders such as Chaudhary Charan Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia.
Tyagi joined the party in the presence of RLD chief and Union minister Jayant Chaudhary, days after announcing his exit from the JD(U) without publicly stating reasons.
‘No difference in ideology’
“There is no difference between the RLD and the JD(U). The leaders who have been the guiding figures for both parties are the same,” Tyagi said.
He added that his decision was not driven by electoral ambitions.
“I have not come here to become an MLA or an MP. I have come to see Jayant Chaudhary becoming like Chaudhary Charan Singh,” he said.
Tyagi said he would work to strengthen issues associated with former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, particularly those related to farmers.
“We want to ensure prosperous farmers and a strong India,” he said, adding that the RLD would aim to strengthen its position ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Asked whether he would contest the polls, Tyagi said, “No. I have already been an MLA and an MP.”
RLD welcomes move
Welcoming Tyagi, Jayant Chaudhary said his induction would bring “new energy and strength” to the party.
He also welcomed other leaders who joined alongside Tyagi, thanking party workers for their support.
Tyagi had been associated with the JD(U) since its formation in October 2003, following the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal.
During his tenure, he held key organisational roles, including chief general secretary, chief spokesperson and political adviser in the party led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Both the RLD and JD(U) are part of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) led by the BJP.
Tyagi’s move reflects ongoing political realignments within alliance partners, particularly in the run-up to key state elections.
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