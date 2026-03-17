KC Tyagi quits JD(U), to decide next political move soon

Senior Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader K.C. Tyagi on Tuesday said he has left the party and will decide his future course of action soon.

Confirming his exit, Tyagi told PTI, “Yes, I have left the party.”

In a statement, the former Rajya Sabha member said he chose not to renew his membership after the party’s membership drive concluded.

“The membership campaign of the party has ended. This time I have not renewed the membership of the party,” he said.

Tyagi, however, underlined that his ideological commitment remained unchanged.

“My commitment to the larger and wider ideological points concerning the interests of the downtrodden, peasants and agriculturalists, including deprived sections of society, remains as firm as ever,” he said.

Long association with JD(U)

Tyagi has been associated with the JD(U) since its formation in October 2003 following the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal.

Over the years, he held several key positions in the party, including chief general secretary, chief spokesperson and political adviser.