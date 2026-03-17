KC Tyagi quits JD(U), to decide next political move soon
Veteran leader says he did not renew party membership; retains respect for Nitish Kumar
Senior Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader K.C. Tyagi on Tuesday said he has left the party and will decide his future course of action soon.
Confirming his exit, Tyagi told PTI, “Yes, I have left the party.”
In a statement, the former Rajya Sabha member said he chose not to renew his membership after the party’s membership drive concluded.
“The membership campaign of the party has ended. This time I have not renewed the membership of the party,” he said.
Tyagi, however, underlined that his ideological commitment remained unchanged.
“My commitment to the larger and wider ideological points concerning the interests of the downtrodden, peasants and agriculturalists, including deprived sections of society, remains as firm as ever,” he said.
Long association with JD(U)
Tyagi has been associated with the JD(U) since its formation in October 2003 following the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal.
Over the years, he held several key positions in the party, including chief general secretary, chief spokesperson and political adviser.
Despite his exit, Tyagi expressed continued personal regard for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
“My personal respect for Nitish Kumar, who remained my comrade for close to half a century, remains unchanged,” he said.
Next steps to be decided
Tyagi said he would take a call on his next political steps after consultations with colleagues and supporters.
“My further course of action will be decided soon in consultation with all required people,” he said.
He also announced that a meeting of “like-minded persons” has been scheduled for 22 March at Mavlankar Hall in New Delhi to discuss the political situation in the country.
“We will continue to be inspired by the ideas and ideology of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur,” he added.
Tyagi is considered a veteran socialist leader and has played a prominent role in articulating the JD(U)’s political positions over the years.
His exit comes at a time when political alignments
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