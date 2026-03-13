Kejriwal questions PM on Hormuz shipping safety after Modi–Pezeshkian call

Arvind Kejriwal, convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party and former chief minister of Delhi, on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether Iran had assured India that its ships would be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

His remarks came a day after Modi held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which the two leaders discussed the worsening situation in West Asia.

According to the Indian government, the prime minister emphasised that the safety and security of Indian nationals remained a top priority, along with ensuring the uninterrupted movement of goods and energy supplies.