Kejriwal questions PM on Hormuz shipping safety after Modi–Pezeshkian call
Arvind Kejriwal, convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party and former chief minister of Delhi, on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether Iran had assured India that its ships would be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
His remarks came a day after Modi held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which the two leaders discussed the worsening situation in West Asia.
According to the Indian government, the prime minister emphasised that the safety and security of Indian nationals remained a top priority, along with ensuring the uninterrupted movement of goods and energy supplies.
Responding to the development in a post on social media platform X, Kejriwal questioned whether the Iranian leadership had provided assurances regarding safe passage for Indian vessels.
“Prime Minister, has the President of Iran assured you that they will allow our ships to pass through Hormuz? Will the countrymen soon be rid of this serious crisis?” he wrote in Hindi.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, through which a significant share of India’s energy imports is transported.
Tensions have escalated after Iran closed the strait amid the ongoing regional conflict.
Earlier this week, a bulk oil tanker bound for India reportedly came under fire from Iranian forces while attempting to cross the waterway, highlighting the risks to commercial shipping in the region.
With PTI inputs