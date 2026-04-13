Kerala Congress leader urges poll panel to release detailed polling data
V.D. Satheesan calls for greater transparency after delay in publishing constituency-wise voting figures
Senior Congress leader V.D. Satheesan has written to the Election Commission of India, urging it to promptly release comprehensive polling data from the recent Kerala assembly elections.
In his letter addressed to the chief election commissioner and dated 12 April, Satheesan expressed concern that, despite three days having passed since voting concluded on 9 April, verified and detailed figures had yet to be published on the Commission’s official website.
He highlighted the absence of key information, including constituency-wise polling statistics, overall vote percentages, and data related to postal ballots. According to Satheesan, the timely publication of such details is essential to ensure transparency and allow for proper public scrutiny of the electoral process.
The Congress leader emphasised that making this information readily available would help maintain confidence in the integrity of the elections. He further noted that access to accurate and authenticated data is important not only for voters, but also for researchers and political stakeholders.
Satheesan called on the Election Commission to release the pending data without further delay, stressing that transparency is fundamental to upholding democratic standards.
As per provisional figures available on the Commission’s website, Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 78.03 per cent in the Assembly elections. A total of 883 candidates contested across the state’s 140 constituencies.
The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for 4 May.
With PTI inputs
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