Kerala Congress leader urges poll panel to release detailed polling data

Senior Congress leader V.D. Satheesan has written to the Election Commission of India, urging it to promptly release comprehensive polling data from the recent Kerala assembly elections.

In his letter addressed to the chief election commissioner and dated 12 April, Satheesan expressed concern that, despite three days having passed since voting concluded on 9 April, verified and detailed figures had yet to be published on the Commission’s official website.

He highlighted the absence of key information, including constituency-wise polling statistics, overall vote percentages, and data related to postal ballots. According to Satheesan, the timely publication of such details is essential to ensure transparency and allow for proper public scrutiny of the electoral process.