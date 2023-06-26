Kerala: Congress says arrest of KPCC president is political witch-hunt

The Congress leadership in Kerala got a shot in the arm as senior Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi underscored his support of Kerala Pradesh Congress president K Sudhakaran, in his tussle with the Left Front in Kerala.

"The Congress party doesn't fear the politics of intimidation and vendetta," Rahul Gandhi tweeted, with a photo of himself shoulder to shoulder with Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan.

Sudhakaran was arrested just hours after the all-party Opposition meeting ended in Bihar’s Patna on Friday, 25 June 2023.

Condemning the CPI(M) state leadership, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said this was a political witch-hunt. “The party will face these cases and accusations. CPI(M) has two different stands. Nationally, they will say BJP is using agencies against Opposition leaders, but in Kerala, the LDF [Left Democratic Front] government is copying them. They are using the police to file cases against the Congress state leadership,” said Venugopal.