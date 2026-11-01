Kerala: Dust-ups over recruitments and generic drugs

Kerala governor Rajendra Arlekar’s parting shot is more than a confrontation with the UDF government. On 15 October, just before leaving to take charge as governor of Tamil Nadu, Arlekar recommended the removal of Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman M.R. Baiju and all 15 members.

The timing is significant. The crime branch was investigating recruitment-related complaints against the PSC leadership appointed under the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government. Allegations of examination irregularities, questionable selection procedures and appointments had seriously damaged the commission’s credibility.

By recommending the removal of the entire leadership without consulting or informing the elected government, a genuine crisis of confidence in a constitutional institution risks becoming an opportunity for the Sangh Parivar to expand its influence over public recruitment in Kerala.

The Planning Board recruitment controversy illustrates the seriousness of the allegations. In an economics examination involving 228 answer scripts, Q. 9 was not evaluated in 177 papers, while Qs 10-18 were left unevaluated or not properly assigned for evaluation across all 228 papers.

Rank lists were prepared and appointments made on the basis of these assessments. The irregularities came to light after a candidate obtained his answer sheet through the Right to Information Act. The investigation and complaints concerning other recruitments placed the PSC’s functioning under a cloud.

The previous government’s nominees cannot escape accountability. Every substantiated allegation must be investigated, and those responsible must face appropriate action. But using these failures to justify a sweeping intervention without establishing its constitutional basis creates a dangerous precedent. A compromised commission does not give the governor unrestricted authority.

Articles 315 and 316 provide for Public Service Commissions and govern their composition and appointments. Article 317 prescribes safeguards for removing a chairman or member, including a Supreme Court inquiry into alleged misbehaviour.