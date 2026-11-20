Chennithala wrote to Union ministers Amit Shah and Annapurna Devi on 17 November, seeking a review of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015

He cited what he described as a rise in the number and severity of violent offences involving under-18s and called for a review of age-related provisions in serious cases

The request follows several cases in Kerala involving minors, including the suspected murder of a 17-year-old boy in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala home minister Ramesh Chennithala has urged the Centre to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, saying the law should give greater weight to the concerns of victims while protecting the rights of children accused of crimes.

In separate letters to Union home minister Amit Shah and Union women and child development minister Annapurna Devi, Chennithala called for a review of the provisions governing the age of minors accused of serious offences. The letters were sent on 17 November and shared with the media on Friday.

Chennithala said the Act was designed to provide a child-friendly approach to dealing with children in conflict with the law. He argued that the number and severity of violent offences involving minors had risen in the decade since its enactment and that victims of serious crimes deserved greater consideration.