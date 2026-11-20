Kerala home minister urges Centre to amend Juvenile Justice Act
Ramesh Chennithala has asked Centre to review how the law deals with minors accused of serious offences, saying it should give greater weight to victims’ concerns
Chennithala wrote to Union ministers Amit Shah and Annapurna Devi on 17 November, seeking a review of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015
He cited what he described as a rise in the number and severity of violent offences involving under-18s and called for a review of age-related provisions in serious cases
The request follows several cases in Kerala involving minors, including the suspected murder of a 17-year-old boy in Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala home minister Ramesh Chennithala has urged the Centre to amend the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, saying the law should give greater weight to the concerns of victims while protecting the rights of children accused of crimes.
In separate letters to Union home minister Amit Shah and Union women and child development minister Annapurna Devi, Chennithala called for a review of the provisions governing the age of minors accused of serious offences. The letters were sent on 17 November and shared with the media on Friday.
Chennithala said the Act was designed to provide a child-friendly approach to dealing with children in conflict with the law. He argued that the number and severity of violent offences involving minors had risen in the decade since its enactment and that victims of serious crimes deserved greater consideration.
The minister cited the rapid spread of digital media and drug misuse among adolescents and young people as factors he believed had contributed to the changing situation. He also pointed to growing public anger over serious offences involving minors.
In Thiruvananthapuram’s Pangappara area, a minor was among those taken into custody in connection with the suspected murder of a 17-year-old boy whose body was found in a vacant plot.
In August, police detained a 13-year-old girl and three other minors over the death of her 65-year-old grandfather in Karuvatta, Alappuzha district. Police accused the girl of planning the killing with the three boys.
In a separate case on 25 October, 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan was killed in Cheranalloor near Kochi when a Mercedes-Benz, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, struck his scooter.
With PTI inputs