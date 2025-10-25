Kerala: Congress sees ‘conspiracy’ in signing of PM SHRI MoU

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday accused the CPI(M) and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of keeping not just the party’s ally, the CPI, but the entire state 'in the dark' while signing the PM SHRI Schools memorandum of understanding (MoU). He alleged that there was a 'conspiracy' behind the secrecy.

The Congress leader claimed that the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme MoU was signed on 16 October, less than a week after the chief minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 October, but was not disclosed even at the state cabinet meeting on 22 October.

Satheesan demanded that the chief minister explain what 'pressure or blackmailing from the Centre' compelled the state government to sign the MoU 'secretively'.

“The MoU was signed secretively without any information to its allies or the state cabinet. Even CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan were unaware,” the opposition leader claimed.

He said the episode showed that the chief minister and state General Education Minister V Sivankutty 'were cheating their allies'.

Satheesan added that Sivankutty justified the signing of the MoU citing financial constraints in the department.

“But that is not what the CM and the state finance minister are saying. They are claiming there is no financial crisis in the state. They are all contradicting each other. There is no consultation, discussion or communication within the LDF. The CM's arbitrary decisions are being imposed on everyone and he is being pressured by Sangh Parivar forces,” Satheesan contended.