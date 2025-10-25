Kerala: Congress sees ‘conspiracy’ in signing of PM SHRI MoU
LoP V.D. Satheesan says CPI(M) kept allies and cabinet in the dark; CPI terms move a breach of front discipline
Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday accused the CPI(M) and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of keeping not just the party’s ally, the CPI, but the entire state 'in the dark' while signing the PM SHRI Schools memorandum of understanding (MoU). He alleged that there was a 'conspiracy' behind the secrecy.
The Congress leader claimed that the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme MoU was signed on 16 October, less than a week after the chief minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 October, but was not disclosed even at the state cabinet meeting on 22 October.
Satheesan demanded that the chief minister explain what 'pressure or blackmailing from the Centre' compelled the state government to sign the MoU 'secretively'.
“The MoU was signed secretively without any information to its allies or the state cabinet. Even CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan were unaware,” the opposition leader claimed.
He said the episode showed that the chief minister and state General Education Minister V Sivankutty 'were cheating their allies'.
Satheesan added that Sivankutty justified the signing of the MoU citing financial constraints in the department.
“But that is not what the CM and the state finance minister are saying. They are claiming there is no financial crisis in the state. They are all contradicting each other. There is no consultation, discussion or communication within the LDF. The CM's arbitrary decisions are being imposed on everyone and he is being pressured by Sangh Parivar forces,” Satheesan contended.
The opposition leader went further to question 'the very relevance of the state cabinet' under such circumstances and said that ministers from the CPI and other LDF (Left Democratic Front) allies should resign.
His sharp remarks came a day after CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said the party and other LDF partners had been kept “in the dark” about the MoU signing. Viswam called the move a “breach of the front's collective discipline.”
However, CPI(M) leader A K Balan downplayed Viswam’s criticism, describing it as “an expression of his emotions.”
“I don't think there is any basis for his harsh remarks made a day ago. I consider it as an expression of his emotions. I believe he will correct it himself,” Balan said.
He also dismissed speculation that the CPI might exit the ruling alliance. “The CPI(M)-CPI bond cannot be severed like that. The UDF invited the CPI into its front the day the Left party expressed its views on the PM SHRI scheme. That means the UDF knows it cannot come to power without the help of a LDF constituent party. Rest assured neither CPI nor any other LDF constituent party is going to leave the alliance,” he asserted.
Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs George Kurian echoed that view, saying the CPI was unlikely to part ways with the LDF.
He described the CPI’s opposition as 'a drama' timed for electoral purposes. “The CPI will not go anywhere from the LDF. You can be sure of that,” he said.
