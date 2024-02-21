'Khalistani' slur against IPS officer sparks political firestorm, protests escalate across Bengal

The controversy surrounding the 'Khalistani' remark allegedly directed at a Sikh IPS officer by West Bengal BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari escalated into a major political row on Wednesday, igniting a heated exchange between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition BJP, and leading to a series of protests across the state.

Approximately 200 members of the Sikh community staged a demonstration outside the BJP office in Kolkata, voicing their support for IPS officer Jaspreet Singh, who claimed that Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, had used the term 'Khalistani' against him after being halted by police en route to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

Adhikari, accompanied by BJP leader Agnimitra Paul had contended that Singh was not fulfilling his duties, while rejecting the allegation that anyone from the party had referred to him as a 'Khalistani.

The situation swiftly snowballed into a major political dispute as the TMC accused the BJP of religious intolerance, while the saffron camp charged West Bengal's ruling party with attempting to divert attention from the Sandeshkhali issue, which has kept the state embroiled in controversy over allegations of land grabbing and sexual abuse by local TMC leaders.

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, “A Punjabi officer was called Khalistani. How dare you? If you see a Muslim officer, you call him Pakistani. Time and again I have been called such names by the BJP. You (BJP) are a blot on West Bengal. You have brought shame to West Bengal.” She was possibly referring to Urdu words such khala and phupi, meaning maternal and paternal aunt respectively.