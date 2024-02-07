Kharge accuses PM Modi of spreading lies about UPA govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking falsehoods about the Congress-led UPA government and claimed that the PM's speech in the Rajya Sabha was only focused on criticising the Congress and did not touch upon the issues of unemployment, price rise and economic inequality.

Talking about PM Modi's reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, "those who do not believe in the Constitution are preaching patriotism to the Congress".

"Modiji, in your speeches in both the Houses, you only cursed the Congress. Despite being in power for 10 years, instead of talking about himself, he only criticises the Congress party. Even today, he did not talk about price rise, unemployment and economic inequality.

"We brought 14 crore people out of (not just multidimensional) poverty in 10 years. By nitpicking speeches from here and there, you are only spreading lies," Kharge said.

"Actually, the government does not have any data. NDA itself means No Data Available government — Census 2021 has not been conducted, there is no employment data, there is no health survey. The government hides all the statistics and spreads lies. 'Modi ki guarantee' is only to spread lies," he also said.