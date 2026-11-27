The meeting is scheduled for 11.30 am at Kharge’s residence on Rajaji Marg in New Delhi. Floor leaders from INDIA bloc parties are expected to attend, and invitations have also gone to the DMK, AAP and BJD, among others, the sources said.

The government has said the sittings are intended to conduct “essential” business. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan issued separate directives to reconvene their respective Houses on 30 November and 2 December. Both Houses are expected to conclude business on 3 December, subject to the government’s legislative schedule.

The Congress said on Friday that the government’s main objective was to advance delimitation, the redrawing of constituency boundaries. The party said it would oppose the move.

Stalin, meanwhile, ruled out any compromise on Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats. He also called for the existing proportions of representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, to remain frozen for another 25 years.

With PTI inputs