Kharge calls Opposition meet ahead of likely delimitation push in Parliament
The Rajya Sabha opposition leader has invited floor leaders from parties including the DMK, AAP and BJD to discuss a joint strategy before the special sittings
Mallikarjun Kharge will host opposition floor leaders at his New Delhi residence at 11.30 am on Saturday, sources said.
The Lok Sabha will reconvene on 30 November and the Rajya Sabha on 2 December, amid indications that the Centre may bring back a constitutional amendment linking women’s reservation to delimitation.
DMK president M.K. Stalin said Tamil Nadu must retain its 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats if the House expands.
Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has called a meeting of opposition floor leaders on Saturday to work out a joint strategy ahead of the special sittings of Parliament, sources said. The meeting comes amid indications that the Centre may reintroduce a constitutional amendment bill to bring forward the implementation of women’s reservation through a plan involving delimitation.
The meeting is scheduled for 11.30 am at Kharge’s residence on Rajaji Marg in New Delhi. Floor leaders from INDIA bloc parties are expected to attend, and invitations have also gone to the DMK, AAP and BJD, among others, the sources said.
The government has said the sittings are intended to conduct “essential” business. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan issued separate directives to reconvene their respective Houses on 30 November and 2 December. Both Houses are expected to conclude business on 3 December, subject to the government’s legislative schedule.
The Congress said on Friday that the government’s main objective was to advance delimitation, the redrawing of constituency boundaries. The party said it would oppose the move.
Stalin, meanwhile, ruled out any compromise on Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats. He also called for the existing proportions of representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, to remain frozen for another 25 years.
With PTI inputs