Kharge criticises rail fare hike, accuses Centre of leaving no opportunity to loot public

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi-led government over the recent increase in train fares, alleging that the Centre was burdening common passengers ahead of the Union Budget. His remarks came a day after the Railway Ministry announced a revision in ticket prices.

The Railway Ministry on Sunday said fares would be increased by 1 paise per km for ordinary class journeys beyond 215 km, and by 2 paise per km for non-AC classes of mail and express trains and AC classes of all trains. The revised rates will come into effect from 26 December 2025.

In a post on X, Kharge said the railways had faced neglect under the present government and alleged that accountability had weakened after the discontinuation of a separate Railway Budget. He claimed this was the second fare hike within a year and questioned its timing ahead of the Budget.

Kharge also raised concerns about railway safety, citing data from NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau). He said railway accidents between 2014 and 2023 had resulted in 2.18 lakh deaths, alleging that safety had deteriorated during this period.

Referring to the indigenous train protection system Kavach, Kharge said its implementation remained limited. Citing a Parliamentary Standing Committee report, he claimed the system covered less than three per cent of routes and under one per cent of locomotives.