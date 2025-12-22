Kharge criticises rail fare hike, accuses Centre of leaving no opportunity to loot public
Congress president cites second fare increase in a year; Railway Ministry says hike to generate Rs 600 crore, exempts suburban travel and short-distance ordinary class
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi-led government over the recent increase in train fares, alleging that the Centre was burdening common passengers ahead of the Union Budget. His remarks came a day after the Railway Ministry announced a revision in ticket prices.
The Railway Ministry on Sunday said fares would be increased by 1 paise per km for ordinary class journeys beyond 215 km, and by 2 paise per km for non-AC classes of mail and express trains and AC classes of all trains. The revised rates will come into effect from 26 December 2025.
In a post on X, Kharge said the railways had faced neglect under the present government and alleged that accountability had weakened after the discontinuation of a separate Railway Budget. He claimed this was the second fare hike within a year and questioned its timing ahead of the Budget.
Kharge also raised concerns about railway safety, citing data from NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau). He said railway accidents between 2014 and 2023 had resulted in 2.18 lakh deaths, alleging that safety had deteriorated during this period.
Referring to the indigenous train protection system Kavach, Kharge said its implementation remained limited. Citing a Parliamentary Standing Committee report, he claimed the system covered less than three per cent of routes and under one per cent of locomotives.
On staffing, the Congress president alleged that vacancies in the railways remained high, citing 3.16 lakh unfilled posts, based on the latest available annual report on pay and allowances. He also alleged underutilisation of funds meant for training and human resource development, claiming 42 per cent utilisation in 2023–24 and 68 per cent utilisation till December 2024–25.
Kharge further referred to Parliamentary Standing Committee observations on infrastructure, alleging that under the Amrit Bharat station redevelopment programme, only one station had been upgraded against a target of 453.
He also cited figures from the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General), alleging railway losses of Rs 2,604 crore in 2024, and criticised the withdrawal of senior citizen concessions, claiming this resulted in an additional Rs 8,913 crore burden on elderly passengers. He further alleged that Vande Bharat trains were operating at an average speed of 76 kmph, against claims of 160 kmph.
With inputs from PTI
